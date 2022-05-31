ASE Technology : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, USI Enterprise Limited, of the resolution of the BOD to convene the 2022 general meeting
05/31/2022 | 02:40am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/31
Time of announcement
14:28:18
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,
USI Enterprise Limited, of the resolution of the BOD to
convene the 2022 general meeting
Date of events
2022/05/31
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/05/31
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/24
3.Shareholders meeting location:Unit A, 7/F., Yuen Long Hi Tech Centre, 11
Wang Yip Street West, Yuen Long, New Territories
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:None
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
2021 annual audit report
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
Reappointment of auditors
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
Re-election of directors
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:NA
11.Book closure ending date:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 06:39:05 UTC.