    3711   TW0003711008

ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.

(3711)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-29
103.00 TWD   +1.98%
ASE Technology : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, USI Enterprise Limited, of the resolution of the BOD to convene the 2022 general meeting

05/31/2022 | 02:40am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/31 Time of announcement 14:28:18
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,
USI Enterprise Limited, of the resolution of the BOD to
convene the 2022 general meeting
Date of events 2022/05/31 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/05/31
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/24
3.Shareholders meeting location:Unit A, 7/F., Yuen Long Hi Tech Centre, 11
Wang Yip Street West, Yuen Long, New Territories
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:None
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
2021 annual audit report
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
Reappointment of auditors
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
Re-election of directors
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None
10.Book closure starting date:NA
11.Book closure ending date:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 06:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
