ASE Technology : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, USI Enterprise Limited, of the resolution of the BOD to convene the 2022 general meeting

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/05/31 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/24 3.Shareholders meeting location:Unit A, 7/F., Yuen Long Hi Tech Centre, 11 Wang Yip Street West, Yuen Long, New Territories 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:None 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: 2021 annual audit report 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion: Reappointment of auditors 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters: Re-election of directors 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:None 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None 10.Book closure starting date:NA 11.Book closure ending date:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None