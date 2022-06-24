ASE Technology : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary USI Enterprise Limited, re-election of the members of the Board of Directors was conducted

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):natural-person director 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: (1) Director, Wei Chen-Yen (2) Director, Shih Meng-Kuo (3) Director, Liu Tan-Yang 4.Resume of the previous position holder: (1) Wei Chen-Yen; the director of USI INC. (2) Shih Meng-Kuo; the director of USI INC. (3) Liu Tan-Yang; the director of USI Enterprise Limited 5.Title and name of the new position holder: (1) Director, Wei Chen-Yen (2) Director, Shih Meng-Kuo (3) Director, Liu Tan-Yang 6.Resume of the new position holder: (1) Wei Chen-Yen; the director of USI INC. (2) Shih Meng-Kuo; the director of USI INC. (3) Liu Tan-Yang; the director of USI Enterprise Limited 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change:entirely re-election 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:0 share 10.Original term (from __________ to __________): (1) Director, Wei Chen-Yen 2021/06/25 ~ 2022/06/24 (2) Director, Shih Meng-Kuo 2021/06/25 ~ 2022/06/24 (3) Director, Liu Tan-Yang 2021/06/25 ~ 2022/06/24 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/24 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:100% 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):Yes 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None