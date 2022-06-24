ASE Technology : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary USI Enterprise Limited, re-election of the members of the Board of Directors was conducted
06/24/2022 | 07:46am EDT
Provided by: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
5
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Time of announcement
19:30:47
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary USI
Enterprise Limited, re-election of the members of the
Board of Directors was conducted
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):natural-person director
3.Title and name of the previous position holder:
(1) Director, Wei Chen-Yen
(2) Director, Shih Meng-Kuo
(3) Director, Liu Tan-Yang
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
(1) Wei Chen-Yen; the director of USI INC.
(2) Shih Meng-Kuo; the director of USI INC.
(3) Liu Tan-Yang; the director of USI Enterprise Limited
5.Title and name of the new position holder:
(1) Director, Wei Chen-Yen
(2) Director, Shih Meng-Kuo
(3) Director, Liu Tan-Yang
6.Resume of the new position holder:
(1) Wei Chen-Yen; the director of USI INC.
(2) Shih Meng-Kuo; the director of USI INC.
(3) Liu Tan-Yang; the director of USI Enterprise Limited
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:entirely re-election
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:0 share
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):
(1) Director, Wei Chen-Yen 2021/06/25 ~ 2022/06/24
(2) Director, Shih Meng-Kuo 2021/06/25 ~ 2022/06/24
(3) Director, Liu Tan-Yang 2021/06/25 ~ 2022/06/24
11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/24
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:100%
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):Yes
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
