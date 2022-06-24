ASE Technology : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,USI INC, the institutional shareholder re-assign of directors and supervisors

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor): institutional director and institutional supervisor 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Institutional director: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Representatives: (1) Jeffrey Chen (2) Tien Wu (3) CY, Wei (4) Rutherford Chang (5) Jerry Chang (6) David Pan (7) Alan Li (8) Chun-che Lee (9) Gilbert Wei (10) Brian Shih (11) Dennis Liu Institutional supervisors: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Representatives (1) Karl Yu (2) Wen-shiang Jien (3) Yen-Yi Tseng (4) Andrew Tang (5) Jye-Shing Lin 4.Resume of the previous position holder: Representatives of institutional directors (1) Jeffrey Chen；The chairman of Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd. (2) Tien Wu；Group COO of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (3) CY, Wei；The director of USI INC. (4) Rutherford Chang；Director of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (5) Jerry Chang；Director of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (6) David Pan；Director of ASE TEST INC. (7) Alan Li；CFO of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (8) Chun-che Lee；Supervisor of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (9) Gilbert Wei；The director of USI INC. (10) Brian Shih；The director of USI INC. (11) Dennis Liu；The director of USI INC. Representatives of institutional supervisors (1) Karl Yu；Supervisor of USI INC. (2) Wen-shiang Jien；Supervisor of USI INC. (3) Yen-Yi Tseng；Supervisor of USI INC. (4) Andrew Tang；Founder of Ox International (5) Jye-Shing Lin；Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Vice General Manager of China Headquarters in Shanghai. 5.Title and name of the new position holder: Institutional director: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Representatives: (1) Jeffrey Chen (2) Tien Wu (3) CY, Wei (4) Rutherford Chang (5) Jerry Chang (6) David Pan (7) Alan Li (8) Gilbert Wei (9) Brian Shih Institutional supervisors: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Representatives (1) Karl Yu (2) Wen-shiang Jien (3) Andrew Tang (4) Jye-Shing Lin 6.Resume of the new position holder: Representatives of institutional directors (1) Jeffrey Chen；The chairman of Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd. (2) Tien Wu；Group COO of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (3) CY, Wei；The director of USI INC. (4) Rutherford Chang；Director of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (5) Jerry Chang；Director of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (6) David Pan；Director of ASE TEST INC. (7) Alan Li；CFO of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (8) Gilbert Wei；The director of USI INC. (9) Brian Shih；The director of USI INC. Representatives of institutional supervisors (1) Karl Yu；Supervisor of USI INC. (2) Wen-shiang Jien；Supervisor of USI INC. (3) Andrew Tang；Founder of Ox International (4) Jye-Shing Lin；Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. Vice General Manager of China Headquarters in Shanghai. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change: The institutional shareholder re-assign of directors and supervisors 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected: 0 shares 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2019/01/31~2022/01/30 11.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/24 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:NA 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:NA 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:NA 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None