ASE Technology : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co,, Ltd. on Acquiring Private Equity

12/20/2021 | 06:50am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/12/20 Time of announcement 19:39:49
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, Universal
Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co,, Ltd. on
Acquiring Private Equity
Date of events 2021/12/16 To which item it meets paragraph 24
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying security (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield):
Suzhou Yaotu Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership)
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/16
3.No., unit price, and monetary amount of the transaction:RMB 30,000,000
4.Counterparty to the trade and its relationship to the company (if the
trading counterparty is a natural person and not a related party of the
company, its name is not required to be disclosed):
Counterparty: Suzhou Yaotu Equity Investment Partnership
(Limited Partnership)
The relationship to the company: None
5.Where the counterparty to the trade is a related party, an announcement
shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading
counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, including its
relationship with the company and the trading counterparty, the price of the
ownership transfer, and date of transfer:NA
6.Where the owner of the underlying securities within the past five years
has been a related party of the company, an announcement shall also include
the dates and prices of acquisition and disposal by the related party and
its relationship with the company at the time:NA
7.Matters related to the creditor��s rights currently being disposed of
(including type of collateral of the disposed creditor��s rights; if the
creditor��s rights are creditor��s rights over a related party, the name of
the related party and the book amount of such creditor��s rights currently
being disposed of must also be announced):NA
8.Profit (or loss) from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (where originally deferred, the status or recognition shall
be stated and explained):NA
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important
stipulations:
Based on the agreement and installment payment ;
restrictive covenants in the contract and other important
stipulations: None
10.The manner in which the current transaction was decided, the reference
basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Based on the approval authority matrix of the company
11.Net worth per share of company of the underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:NA
12.The discrepancy between the reference price of private placement company
and the transaction amount per share is 20 percent or more:NA
13.Current cumulative no., amount, and shareholding ratio of the securities
being traded (including the current transaction) as of the date of
occurrence and status of any restriction of rights (e.g.,pledges):
Current cumulative volume: NA
Total amount : No more than RMB 30,000,000;
Shareholding percentage: According to the actual subscription ratio;
Status of any restriction of rights (e.g.pledges): None
14.Privately placed securities (including the current transaction) as a
percentage of total assets of the company and shareholder��s equity of the
parent company on the latest financial statements, and the operating capital
on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:
Current ratio of private placement of securities
(including the current trade to the total assets): 0.0438%;
Current ratio of private placement of securities
(including the current trade to the shareholder's equity): 0.056%;
Operating capital: NT$-25,651,304 thousand
15.Broker and broker's fee:
The total broker��s fee is 2% of the subscription amount before
the end of the investment period. If the investment period extends,
the broker fee will be 2% of the investment cost. It��s not required
 to pay the broker��s fee if the operating period extends.
16.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposition:
Industrial investment
17.Whether the directors expressed any objection to the present transaction:
None
18.Whether the trading counterparty is a related party:No
19.Date of approval by board of directors:NA
20.Recognition date by supervisors or approval date by audit committee:NA
21.Whether the CPA issued an opinion on the unreasonableness of the current
transaction:NA
22.Name of the CPA firm:NA
23.Name of the CPA:NA
24.License no.of the CPA:NA
25.Any other matters that need to be specified:
1)The contract signing date is 2021/12/16. According to the regulation
of��Measures for the Administration of the Fundraising of Privately
Offered Investment Funds�� issued by China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) the ��cooling off period�� for common investors is
24 hours after the contract signing date. The 4 listed companies in
China acquiring the private equity are required to make the public
announcement at the same time. After the negotiation, the public
announcement will be released on 2021/12/20, two trading days after
the effective date.
2)For more information, please refer to the official website on
Shanghai Stock exchange.

Disclaimer

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 11:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
