  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3711   TW0003711008

ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.

(3711)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
84.50 TWD   -2.09%
05:46aASE TECHNOLOGY : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, USI Inc., the board of directors resolved the ex-rights record date
PU
08/01UBS Adjusts ASE Industrial's Price Target to NT$88 From NT$96.50, Keeps at Neutral
MT
07/29ASE Technology's Net Income Soars in Q2
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASE Technology : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary, USI Inc., the board of directors resolved the ex-rights record date

08/03/2022 | 05:46am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/03 Time of announcement 17:30:32
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of the subsidiary,
USI Inc., the board of directors resolved the ex-rights
record date
Date of events 2022/08/03 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/08/03
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-rights
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Stock dividends to common share NT$2,092,214,180
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:2022/08/12
6.Book closure starting date:2022/08/15
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/19
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/19
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 09:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 665 B 22 230 M 22 230 M
Net income 2022 60 037 M 2 006 M 2 006 M
Net Debt 2022 110 B 3 665 M 3 665 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,12x
Yield 2022 9,24%
Capitalization 362 B 12 106 M 12 106 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 97 800
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 84,50 TWD
Average target price 109,34 TWD
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hung Pen Chang Vice Chairman & General Manager
Hung Ssu Tung Chief Financial Officer & Director
Tien Yu Wu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Du Tsuen Uang Chief Administration Officer
Sheng Fu Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-20.66%12 106
ASML HOLDING N.V.-21.79%230 551
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-30.08%68 871
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-29.69%55 105
ENTEGRIS, INC.-20.42%16 408
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.2.16%13 586