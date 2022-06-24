ASE Technology : Announcing subsidiaries USI INC. elected chairman of the board of directors
06/24/2022 | 12:36pm BST
Provided by: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
3
Date of announcement
2022/06/24
Time of announcement
19:20:02
Subject
Announcing subsidiaries USI INC. elected chairman
of the board of directors
Date of events
2022/06/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
change:2022/06/24
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Jeffrey Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
The chairman of Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Jeffrey Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
The chairman of Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:
The institutional shareholder re-assign of directors and the new
board members elect the new chairman
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/24
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 11:35:02 UTC.