ASE Technology : Announcing subsidiaries USI INC. elected chairman of the board of directors

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/24 2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson 3.Name of the previous position holder:Jeffrey Chen 4.Resume of the previous position holder: The chairman of Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd. 5.Name of the new position holder:Jeffrey Chen 6.Resume of the new position holder: The chairman of Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd. 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement", "death" or "new appointment"):term expired 8.Reason for the change: The institutional shareholder re-assign of directors and the new board members elect the new chairman 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/24 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None