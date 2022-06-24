Log in
    3711   TW0003711008

ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.

(3711)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  22/06/2022
95.40 TWD   -1.04%
ASE TECHNOLOGY : Announcing subsidiaries USI INC. elected chairman of the board of directors
PU
12:36pASE TECHNOLOGY : Announcing subsidiaries USI INC. elected chairman of the board of directors
PU
12:26pASE TECHNOLOGY : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,USI INC, the institutional shareholder re-assign of directors and supervisors
PU
ASE Technology : Announcing subsidiaries USI INC. elected chairman of the board of directors

06/24/2022 | 12:36pm BST
Today's Information

Provided by: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/06/24 Time of announcement 19:20:02
Subject 
 Announcing subsidiaries USI INC. elected chairman
of the board of directors
Date of events 2022/06/24 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution or date of occurrence of the
  change:2022/06/24
2.Position (Please enter chairperson or president/general manager):chairperson
3.Name of the previous position holder:Jeffrey Chen
4.Resume of the previous position holder:
The chairman of Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd.
5.Name of the new position holder:Jeffrey Chen
6.Resume of the new position holder:
The chairman of Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co.,Ltd.
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired" , "job relocation", "severance", "retirement",
"death" or "new appointment"):term expired
8.Reason for the change:
The institutional shareholder re-assign of directors and the new
board members elect the new chairman
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/24
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 11:35:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
