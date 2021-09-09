Log in
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 09/08
119.5 TWD   -1.65%
05:02aASE TECHNOLOGY : August
PU
04:30aS&P/ASX 200 : ASE Technology's August Revenue Rises 20% From Year Ago
MT
03:01aASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD. : Announces Monthly Net Revenues*
PR
ASE Technology : August

09/09/2021 | 05:02am EDT
Investor Relations Contact:

ir@aseglobal.com Tel: +886.2.6636.5678 http://www.aseglobal.com

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Announces Monthly Net Revenues*

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, R.O.C., SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX,

TAIEX: 3711, "ASEH" or the "Company"), announces its unaudited consolidated net revenues for August 2021.

CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUES (UNAUDITED)

Aug

Jul

Aug

Sequential

YoY

(NT$ Million)

2021

2021

2020

Change

Change

Net Revenues

50,450

46,480

41,944

+8.5%

+20.3%

Aug

Jul

Aug

Sequential

YoY

(US$ Million)

2021

2021

2020

Change

Change

Net Revenues

1,813

1,670

1,424

+8.6%

+27.3%

Net revenues for ATM assembly, testing and material business are as follows:

ATM NET REVENUES (UNAUDITED)

Aug

Jul

Aug

Sequential

YoY

(NT$ Million)

2021

2021

2020

Change

Change

Net Revenues

30,552

29,213

24,787

+4.6%

+23.3%

Aug

Jul

Aug

Sequential

YoY

(US$ Million)

2021

2021

2020

Change

Change

Net Revenues

1,098

1,049

841

+4.6%

+30.5%

*This press release is intended to comply with Taiwan regulatory requirements.

Safe Harbor Notice:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 6, 2021.

Disclaimer

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 09:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
