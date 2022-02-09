Log in
    3711   TW0003711008

ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.

(3711)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 02/08
100 TWD   0.00%
ASE Technology : Convening of an investor/press conference

02/09/2022 | 02:09am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/02/09 Time of announcement 15:02:24
Subject 
 Convening of an investor/press conference
Date of events 2022/02/09 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/02/10
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 15:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Conference call and webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The material will
be disclosed on M.O.P.S Material Information_Investor-Conference-Information
Area on 2022/02/10.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The press release material will be disclosed under
Material Information_Investor-Conference-Information item on MOPS
on 2022/02/10, and it will be released on the Company's website:
http://ir.aseglobal.com/html/ir_events.php

Disclaimer

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 564 B 20 261 M 20 261 M
Net income 2021 62 786 M 2 256 M 2 256 M
Net Debt 2021 131 B 4 711 M 4 711 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,94x
Yield 2021 5,35%
Capitalization 428 B 15 382 M 15 382 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 104 471
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 100,00 TWD
Average target price 129,95 TWD
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hung Pen Chang Vice Chairman & General Manager
Hung Ssu Tung Chief Financial Officer & Director
Chien Shen Chang Chairman
Tien Yu Wu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Du Tsuen Uang Chief Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-6.10%15 382
ASML HOLDING N.V.-19.84%265 966
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-19.87%79 706
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD-16.61%74 796
ENTEGRIS, INC.-6.19%17 270
QORVO, INC.-15.88%13 933