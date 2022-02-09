ASE Technology : Convening of an investor/press conference

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/02/10 2.Time of institutional investor conference: 15:00 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Conference call and webcast 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The material will be disclosed on M.O.P.S Material Information_Investor-Conference-Information Area on 2022/02/10. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: The press release material will be disclosed under Material Information_Investor-Conference-Information item on MOPS on 2022/02/10, and it will be released on the Company's website: http://ir.aseglobal.com/html/ir_events.php