ASE Technology : Convening of an investor/press conference
02/09/2022 | 02:09am EST
Provided by: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/02/09
Time of announcement
15:02:24
Subject
Convening of an investor/press conference
Date of events
2022/02/09
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2022/02/10
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 15:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Conference call and webcast
4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The material will
be disclosed on M.O.P.S Material Information_Investor-Conference-Information
Area on 2022/02/10.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The press release material will be disclosed under
Material Information_Investor-Conference-Information item on MOPS
on 2022/02/10, and it will be released on the Company's website:
http://ir.aseglobal.com/html/ir_events.php
ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:08:02 UTC.