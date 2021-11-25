ASE Technology : Cumulative treasury share repurchase reached public announcement requirement

Statement

1.Date the cumulative no.of shares currently repurchased accounted for 2 percent or more of the shares issued by the company, or amounted to NT$300 million or more: 2021/11/25 2.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):2,910,000 3.Type of shares currently repurchased:Common shares 4.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):299,529,764 5.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):102.93 6.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the repurchase period (shares):40,497,000 7.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the repurchase period as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares:0.92% 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None