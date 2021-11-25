Log in
    3711   TW0003711008

ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.

(3711)
  Report
ASE Technology : Cumulative treasury share repurchase reached public announcement requirement

11/25/2021
Today's Information

Provided by: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/25 Time of announcement 15:26:07
Subject 
 Cumulative treasury share repurchase reached
public announcement requirement
Date of events 2021/11/25 To which item it meets paragraph 35
Statement 
1.Date the cumulative no.of shares currently repurchased accounted for 2
percent or more of the shares issued by the company, or amounted to NT$300
million or more: 2021/11/25
2.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):2,910,000
3.Type of shares currently repurchased:Common shares
4.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):299,529,764
5.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):102.93
6.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the
repurchase period (shares):40,497,000
7.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the repurchase
period as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares:0.92%
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 07:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
