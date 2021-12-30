ASE Technology : Cumulative treasury share repurchase reached public announcement requirement
12/30/2021 | 03:27am EST
Provided by: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/12/30
Time of announcement
15:56:59
Subject
Cumulative treasury share repurchase reached
public announcement requirement
Date of events
2021/12/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 35
Statement
1.Date the cumulative no.of shares currently repurchased accounted for 2
percent or more of the shares issued by the company, or amounted to NT$300
million or more: 2021/12/30
2.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):2,933,000
3.Type of shares currently repurchased:Common shares
4.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):308,399,308
5.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):105.15
6.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the
repurchase period (shares):55,000,000
7.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the repurchase
period as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares:1.25%
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 08:26:05 UTC.