ASE Technology : Cumulative treasury share repurchase reached public announcement requirement

Statement

1.Date the cumulative no.of shares currently repurchased accounted for 2 percent or more of the shares issued by the company, or amounted to NT$300 million or more: 2021/12/30 2.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):2,933,000 3.Type of shares currently repurchased:Common shares 4.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):308,399,308 5.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):105.15 6.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the repurchase period (shares):55,000,000 7.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the repurchase period as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares:1.25% 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None