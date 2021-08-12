ASE Technology : Developing a Holistic Care Program to support the Elderly

ASE and the Chang Yao Hong-Ying Social Welfare & Charity Foundation launched the '2020 Silver Age Joyful Learning' program to address the physical, mental and emotional needs of the elderly. The first launch of the activities were held in Chungli and Nantou, and attracted more than 60 participants. For more information.
Disclaimer
ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 04:10:05 UTC.