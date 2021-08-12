Log in
    3711   TW0003711008

ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.

(3711)
ASE Technology : Developing a Holistic Care Program to support the Elderly

08/12/2021
ASE and the Chang Yao Hong-Ying Social Welfare & Charity Foundation launched the '2020 Silver Age Joyful Learning' program to address the physical, mental and emotional needs of the elderly. The first launch of the activities were held in Chungli and Nantou, and attracted more than 60 participants. For more information.

Disclaimer

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 04:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 560 B 20 141 M 20 141 M
Net income 2021 44 851 M 1 614 M 1 614 M
Net Debt 2021 119 B 4 279 M 4 279 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 3,85%
Capitalization 547 B 19 656 M 19 693 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 103 164
Free-Float 71,6%
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 127,00 TWD
Average target price 143,36 TWD
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chien Shen Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hung Pen Chang Vice Chairman & General Manager
Hung Ssu Tung Chief Financial Officer & Director
Tien Yu Wu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Du Tsuen Uang Chief Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.56.21%19 656
ASML HOLDING N.V.69.61%323 968
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION30.68%87 947
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED19.90%66 418
QORVO, INC.14.76%21 207
ENTEGRIS, INC.24.85%16 269