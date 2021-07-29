|
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. : Reports Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021
TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, today reported unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$126,926 million for 2Q21, up by 18% year-over-year and up by 6% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$10,338 million, up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$6,937 million in 2Q20 and up from a net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$8,477 million in 1Q21. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.40 (or US$0.171 per ADS), compared to NT$1.63 for 2Q20 and NT$1.97 for 1Q21. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.30 (or US$0.164 per ADS), compared to NT$1.60 for 2Q20 and NT$1.92 for 1Q21. We have completed the identification of the difference between the cost of the investment and our share of the net fair value of Asteelflash's identifiable assets and liabilities in 2Q21; therefore, we retrospectively adjusted the amounts for 1Q21. Such adjustments included an increase of NT$397 million to total assets, an increase of NT$507 million to total liabilities and a decrease of NT$110 million to shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2021. The revaluation resulted in an increase of NT$119 million to inventory cost, depreciation, amortization, income tax benefit and non-controlling interest for 1Q21.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
2Q21 Results Highlights – Consolidated
- Net revenue contribution from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others, each represented approximately 51%, 9%, 39% and 1%, respectively, of total net revenues for the quarter.
- Cost of revenue was NT$102,122 million for the quarter, up from NT$97,584 million in 1Q21.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$58,420 million for the quarter, representing 46% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$16,144 million for the quarter, representing 13% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$12,402 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased 1.2 percentage points to 19.5% in 2Q21 from 18.3% in 1Q21.
- Operating margin was 10.4% in 2Q21, compared to 9.1% in 1Q21.
- In terms of non-operating items:
- Net interest expense was NT$569 million.
- Net foreign exchange gain of NT$1,057 million was primarily attributable to the depreciation of U.S. dollar against New Taiwan dollar.
- Loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$1,050 million.
- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$219 million.
- Other net non-operating income of NT$513 million was primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$170 million.
- Income before tax was NT$13,344 million for 2Q21, compared to NT$11,180 million in 1Q21. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$2,648 million for the quarter, compared to NT$2,451 million in 1Q21.
- In 2Q21, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$10,338 million, compared to NT$6,937 million in 2Q20 and NT$8,477 million in 1Q21.
- Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,382,932,382, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries. Our 2Q21 basic earnings per share of NT$2.40 (or US$0.171 per ADS) were based on 4,309,821,394 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2Q21. Our 2Q21 diluted earnings per share of NT$2.30 (or US$0.164 per ADS) were based on 4,362,634,153 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2Q21.
2Q21 Results Highlights – ATM[2]
- Cost of revenues was NT$58,778 million for the quarter, up by 5% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$19,808 million for the quarter, representing 25% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$13,706 million for the quarter, representing 17% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,398 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased 1.2 percentage points to 25.6% in 2Q21 from 24.4% in 1Q21.
- Operating margin was 15.0% in 2Q21, compared to 13.4% in 1Q21.
2Q21 Results Highlights – EMS
- Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$44,678 million, up by 2% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$38,472 million for the quarter, representing 78% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$2,336 million for the quarter, representing 5% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$873 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased 0.7 percentage points to 9.1% in 2Q21 from 8.4% in 1Q21.
- Operating margin was 2.6% in 2Q21, compared to 2.5% in 1Q21.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
- Capital expenditures in 2Q21 totaled US$611 million, of which US$450 million were used in packaging operations, US$116 million in testing operations, US$39 million in EMS operations and US$6 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- As of June 30, 2021, total unused credit lines amounted to NT$276,357 million.
- Current ratio was 1.30 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.60 as of June 30, 2021.
- Total number of employees was 103,164 as of June 30, 2021, compared to 101,785 as of March 31, 2021.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Customers
ATM CONSOLIDATED BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 43% of our total net revenues in 2Q21, compared to 44% in 1Q21. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q21 individually.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 55% of our total net revenues both in 2Q21 and 1Q21.
- Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 31% of our total net revenues both in 2Q21 and 1Q21.
EMS BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 70% of our total net revenues in 2Q21, compared to 73% in 1Q21. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 2Q21.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 78% of our total net revenues in 2Q21, compared to 80% in 1Q21.
About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Mexico as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.
Safe Harbor Notice
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this presentation. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this presentation. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 6, 2021.
Supplemental Financial Information
Consolidated Operations
2Q/21
1Q/21
2Q/20
EBITDA (NT$ Millions)
27,350
24,867
22,488
ATM Consolidated Operations
2Q/21
1Q/21
2Q/20
Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)
78,988
73,767
69,516
Revenues by Application
Communication
50%
50%
54%
Computing
14%
14%
14%
Automotive, Consumer & Others
36%
36%
32%
Revenues by Type
Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP
33%
34%
38%
Wirebonding
42%
40%
35%
Discrete and Others
8%
9%
7%
Testing
15%
15%
18%
Material
2%
2%
2%
Capacity & EBITDA
CapEx (US$ Millions)*
570
460
424
EBITDA (NT$ Millions)
24,671
22,566
20,037
Number of Wirebonders
29,056
27,574
24,667
Number of Testers
6,001
5,862
5,790
EMS Operations
2Q/21
1Q/21
2Q/20
Net Revenues (NT$ Millions)
49,154
47,693
39,709
Revenues by End Application
Communication
39%
39%
46%
Computing & Storage
10%
7%
12%
Consumer
28%
33%
28%
Industrial
16%
14%
10%
Automotive
5%
5%
3%
Others
2%
2%
1%
Capacity
CapEx (US$ Millions)*
39
11
70
* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Jun. 30
2021
Mar. 31
2021[3]
Jun. 30
2020
Jun. 30
2021
Jun. 30
2020
Net revenues:
Packaging
64,149
59,033
53,622
123,182
105,235
Testing
11,676
11,130
12,690
22,806
24,253
EMS
49,147
47,684
39,703
96,831
72,424
Others
1,954
1,623
1,534
3,577
2,994
Total net revenues
126,926
119,470
107,549
246,396
204,906
Cost of revenues
(102,122)
(97,584)
(88,740)
(199,706)
(169,941)
Gross profit
24,804
21,886
18,809
46,690
34,965
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(5,076)
(4,769)
(4,837)
(9,845)
(9,446)
Selling, general and administrative
(6,554)
(6,209)
(5,545)
(12,763)
(11,029)
Total operating expenses
(11,630)
(10,978)
(10,382)
(22,608)
(20,475)
Operating income
13,174
10,908
8,427
24,082
14,490
Net non-operating (expenses) income:
Interest expense - net
(569)
(572)
(771)
(1,141)
(1,664)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
1,057
(224)
718
833
394
Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets
and liabilities
(1,050)
391
(17)
(659)
169
Gain (loss) on equity-method investments
219
149
105
368
66
Others
513
528
417
1,041
661
Total non-operating income (expenses)
170
272
452
442
(374)
Income before tax
13,344
11,180
8,879
24,524
14,116
Income tax expense
(2,648)
(2,451)
(1,646)
(5,099)
(2,821)
Income from continuing operations and
before non-controlling interest
10,696
8,729
7,233
19,425
11,295
Non-controlling interest
(358)
(252)
(296)
(610)
(459)
Net income attributable to
shareholders of the parent
10,338
8,477
6,937
18,815
10,836
Per share data:
Earnings (losses) per share
– Basic
NT$2.40
NT$1.97
NT$1.63
NT$4.37
NT$2.54
– Diluted
NT$2.30
NT$1.92
NT$1.60
NT$4.25
NT$2.49
Earnings (losses) per equivalent ADS
– Basic
US$0.171
US$0.139
US$0.109
US$0.310
US$0.170
– Diluted
US$0.164
US$0.135
US$0.107
US$0.302
US$0.166
Number of weighted average shares used in
diluted EPS calculation (in thousands)
4,362,634
4,357,714
4,273,770
4,363,749
4,279,072
FX (NTD/USD)
28.03
28.30
29.94
28.17
29.97
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – ATM
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Jun. 30
2021
Mar. 31
2021
Jun. 30
2020
Jun. 30
2021
Jun. 30
2020
Net revenues:
Packaging
65,936
61,545
55,732
127,481
109,332
Testing
11,677
11,131
12,693
22,808
24,259
Direct Material
1,372
1,044
1,051
2,416
2,065
Others
3
47
40
50
69
Total net revenues
78,988
73,767
69,516
152,755
135,725
Cost of revenues
(58,778)
(55,760)
(54,434)
(114,538)
(107,309)
Gross profit
20,210
18,007
15,082
38,217
28,416
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(3,829)
(3,697)
(3,777)
(7,526)
(7,425)
Selling, general and administrative
(4,554)
(4,392)
(4,081)
(8,946)
(8,195)
Total operating expenses
(8,383)
(8,089)
(7,858)
(16,472)
(15,620)
Operating income
11,827
9,918
7,224
21,745
12,796
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Data – EMS
(In NT$ millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Jun. 30
2021
Mar. 31
2021[3]
Jun. 30
2020
Jun. 30
2021
Jun. 30
2020
Net revenues:
Total net revenues
49,154
47,693
39,709
96,847
72,436
Cost of revenues
(44,678)
(43,682)
(35,979)
(88,360)
(65,658)
Gross profit
4,476
4,011
3,730
8,487
6,778
Operating expenses:
Research and development
(1,274)
(1,097)
(1,085)
(2,371)
(2,068)
Selling, general and administrative
(1,929)
(1,738)
(1,403)
(3,667)
(2,697)
Total operating expenses
(3,203)
(2,835)
(2,488)
(6,038)
(4,765)
Operating income
1,273
1,176
1,242
2,449
2,013
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
As of Jun. 30, 2021
As of Mar. 31, 2021[3]
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
52,987
73,783
Financial assets – current
4,492
5,114
Notes and accounts receivable
88,644
81,726
Inventories
75,869
66,949
Others
15,369
14,629
Total current assets
237,361
242,201
Financial assets – non-current & Investments – equity
method
19,982
19,168
Property plant and equipment
244,861
237,908
Right-of-use assets
9,842
9,067
Intangible assets
78,254
78,810
Others
21,557
19,472
Total assets
611,857
606,626
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
40,460
41,186
Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of
long-term borrowings
8,563
8,133
Notes and accounts payable
70,893
62,059
Others
62,778
56,472
Total current liabilities
182,694
167,850
Bonds payable
48,474
48,457
Long-term borrowings[4]
106,124
124,247
Other liabilities
20,060
20,078
Total liabilities
357,352
360,632
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
238,993
229,671
Non-controlling interests
15,512
16,323
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
611,857
606,626
Current Ratio
1.30
1.44
Net Debt to Equity Ratio
0.60
0.61
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(In NT$ millions)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
Jun. 30
Mar. 31
Jun. 30
Jun. 30
Jun. 30
2021
2021[3]
2020
2021
2020
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Profit before income tax
13,344
11,180
8,879
24,524
14,116
Depreciation & amortization
13,460
13,130
12,785
26,590
25,472
Other operating activities items
(8,573)
(8,559)
(1,659)
(17,132)
(6,135)
Net cash generated from operating
activities
18,231
15,751
20,005
33,982
33,453
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Net payments for property, plant
and equipment
(18,440)
(14,053)
(16,587)
(32,493)
(30,192)
Other investment activities items
(1,259)
(205)
1,902
(1,464)
1,697
Net cash used in investing activities
(19,699)
(14,258)
(14,685)
(33,957)
(28,495)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Total net proceeds from
(repayment of) borrowings
(16,640)
19,600
(18,900)
2,960
(5,011)
Other financing activities items
(1,022)
1,613
(457)
591
(262)
Net cash generated from (used in)
financing activities
(17,662)
21,213
(19,357)
3,551
(5,273)
Foreign currency exchange effect
(1,666)
(461)
(1,569)
(2,127)
(1,593)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and
cash equivalents
(20,796)
22,245
(15,606)
1,449
(1,908)
Cash and cash equivalents at the
beginning of period
73,783
51,538
73,829
51,538
60,131
Cash and cash equivalents at the end
of period
52,987
73,783
58,223
52,987
58,223
[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.
[2] ATM stands for Semiconductor Assembly, Testing and Material.
[3] We have completed the identification of the difference between the cost of the investment and our share of the net fair value of Asteelflash's identifiable assets and liabilities in 2Q21; therefore, we retrospectively adjusted the amounts for 1Q21. Such adjustments included an increase of NT$397 million to total assets, an increase of NT$507 million to total liabilities and a decrease of NT$110 million to shareholders' equity as of March 31 2021. The revaluation resulted in an increase of NT$119 million to inventory cost, depreciation, amortization, income tax benefit and non-controlling interest for 1Q21.
[4] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.
Investor Relations Contact:
ir@aseglobal.com
Tel: +886.2.6636.5678
http://www.aseglobal.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ase-technology-holding-co-ltd-reports-unaudited-consolidated-financial-results-for-the-second-quarter-of-2021-301343926.html
SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
© PRNewswire 2021
|
|All news about ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.
|
|