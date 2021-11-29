ASE Technology : The Company is invited to attend the "Citi Taiwan Corporate Day 2021" investor conference
11/29/2021 | 01:50am EST
Provided by: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2021/11/29
Time of announcement
14:30:26
Subject
The Company is invited to attend the
"Citi Taiwan Corporate Day 2021" investor conference
Date of events
2021/11/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2021/11/30
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 10:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Conference calls
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
None
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The presentation is the same with the conference on October 28, 2021, and
it was released on the Company's website:
https://ir.aseglobal.com/html/index.php?
ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 06:49:02 UTC.