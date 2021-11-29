Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3711   TW0003711008

ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.

(3711)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASE Technology : The Company is invited to attend the "Citi Taiwan Corporate Day 2021" investor conference

11/29/2021 | 01:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/11/29 Time of announcement 14:30:26
Subject 
 The Company is invited to attend the
"Citi Taiwan Corporate Day 2021" investor conference
Date of events 2021/11/29 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference: 2021/11/30
2.Time of institutional investor conference: 10:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:
Conference calls
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
None
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The presentation is the same with the conference on October 28, 2021, and
it was released on the Company's website:
https://ir.aseglobal.com/html/index.php?

Disclaimer

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 06:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.
01:50aASE TECHNOLOGY : The Company is invited to attend the "Citi Taiwan Corporate Day 2021" inv..
PU
11/25ASE TECHNOLOGY : Cumulative treasury share repurchase reached public announcement requirem..
PU
11/24ASE TECHNOLOGY : USI Ranked Sixth in Industry Group in First Participation of S&P ESG Indi..
PU
11/22Asian ADRs Nudge Higher in Monday Trading
MT
11/22ASE TECHNOLOGY : Cumulative treasury share repurchase reached public announcement requirem..
PU
11/17ASE TECHNOLOGY : Cumulative treasury share repurchase reached public announcement requirem..
PU
11/17ASE TECHNOLOGY : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, ASEN Ltd., of acquisition 100% shar..
PU
11/17ASE TECHNOLOGY : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, ASE, Inc., of extending intercompan..
PU
11/15ASE TECHNOLOGY : Tops List of Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Companies on the ..
PU
11/15ASE TECHNOLOGY : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary, USI Enterprise Limited, the resolut..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 564 B 20 274 M 20 274 M
Net income 2021 46 690 M 1 679 M 1 679 M
Net Debt 2021 128 B 4 597 M 4 597 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,44x
Yield 2021 5,09%
Capitalization 435 B 15 611 M 15 656 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 104 471
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 101,50 TWD
Average target price 129,84 TWD
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hung Pen Chang Vice Chairman & General Manager
Hung Ssu Tung Chief Financial Officer & Director
Chien Shen Chang Chairman
Tien Yu Wu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Du Tsuen Uang Chief Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.24.85%15 611
ASML HOLDING N.V.72.46%317 917
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION35.93%90 390
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED58.44%83 564
ENTEGRIS, INC.55.06%20 193
QORVO, INC.-10.92%16 325