ASE Technology : achieves the best overall performance on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, Semiconductors and Semi Equipment Industry Group

The only semiconductor company in the world to top the industry ranking seven years in a row

Kaohsiung, Taiwan, December 11, 2022. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TAIEX: 3711, NYSE: ASX), the leading provider of semiconductor packaging, test and system assembly services, today announced that it has been included in the 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) World and Emerging Markets. The DJSI are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices that measure the performance of companies selected using environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. ASE has also emerged as the only global enterprise to have successfully achieved the best overall performance on the DJSI - Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Industry Group for seven consecutive years. In tandem with the DJSI accolade, ASE has also been on the CDP's annual list for Climate Leadership for six years' standing since 2016. The CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions.

ASE is committed to building a robust and sustainable organization by setting high ESG standards. We are proud that our ESG performance has been duly recognized by both local and international sustainability rating agencies which included a ranking on the top 5% of listed companies for corporate governance leadership in Taiwan, inclusion as a constituent stock of the Taiwan Sustainability Index for six consecutive years, the Taiwan Enterprise Sustainability and China annual report awards, as well as a listing on the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for eight consecutive years.

As the best-in-class company on the Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Industry Group, ASE received perfect scores in the assessment of 13 categories - materiality, risk and crisis management, business ethics, policy influence, innovation management, product quality and recall management, environmental reporting, product stewardship, social reporting, human capital development, corporate citizenship and philanthropy, privacy protection, and customer relationship management. Together with the assessments in climate strategy, labor practices and human rights, ASE scored the highest amongst all companies assessed, in a total of 16 out of 24 categories. This year, 76 companies were assessed in the Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Industry Group and 9 of them including ASE made the cut on the 2022 DJSI World.

"When companies embrace sustainability and demonstrate it through their actions, they prosper and, create greater value to society. In the first three quarters of 2022, ASE's revenue increased by 24% year on year and is on track to report a healthy bottom line," said Jason Chang, Chairman and CEO, ASE Technology Holding. "The recognition on the DJSI serves as an impetus for us to set even higher ESG standards going forward. Over the past year and a half, we have accomplished several ESG milestones that had further advanced our sustainability goals and enabled us to accelerate our growth trajectory," he continued.

Green Transformation and TCFD Reporting

ASE is committed to energy conservation across its business operations, and advancing the company's transition towards renewable energy consumption. To help achieve our low carbon energy transition, we continue to establish smart factories, build smart grids and develop various low carbon projects through a three-pronged approach that involves energy conservation, green energy usage and energy storage systems. Using targets validated by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), ASE is working towards absolute reduction targets by 2030, and is aiming to fulfill net zero emissions in stages by 2050. Among our facilities across the world, 13 of them are 100% powered by renewable energy sources (including the purchase of RECs), accounting for 24% of our total energy consumption.

This year, we have also published our first Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) report that documents our approach on the governance of climate-related risks, and strategies for identifying climate-related risks and opportunities, risk management, and metrics and targets. The report is available for download on https://www.aseglobal.com/csr-download/

Corporate Citizenship and DEI

In 2022, the ASE Social Enterprise Co. Ltd. was formally established as a channel for ASE to apply innovative business models that maximize benefits to society. The social enterprise intends to play an active role in developing eco-industrial parks, exploring creative recycling and upcycling techniques to promote circularity, and setting up an adult daycare center for our employees' family members. We continue to promote public welfare projects such as afforestation, oceanic protection, biodiversity, eldercare and disadvantaged children's education through the ASE Environmental Protection and Sustainability Foundation and the ASE Cultural and Educational Foundation.

Earlier this year, we witnessed the successful launch of the first 'Women's Sustainable Innovative Talent Cultivation and Dream Building' competition that aims to stimulate technology innovations, and promote sustainable innovation and women's entrepreneurship in Taiwan.

"At ASE, we believe that we can lead the change for a brighter future through a strategy that is grounded by a culture of innovation, and a strong commitment to green transformation, partnerships and social value," Jason Chang concluded.

For more information on ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd's ESG reporting, please visit https://www.aseglobal.com/csr/

Launched in 1999, the DJSI tracks the financial performance of leading sustainability-driven companies worldwide​. For more information on the DJSI, please visit https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/djsi-csa-annual-review

About ASE Technology Holding Co

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. is a leading provider of independent semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly, test, materials and design manufacturing. As a global leader geared towards meeting the industry's ever growing needs for faster, smaller and higher performance chips, ASE Technology Holding develops and offers a wide portfolio of technology and solutions including IC test program design, front-end engineering test, wafer probe, wafer bump, substrate design and supply, wafer level package, flip chip, system-in-package, final test and electronic manufacturing services. For more information about ASE Technology Holding, please visit www.aseglobal.com