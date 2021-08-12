ASE Technology : establishes Taiwan's First 5G mmWave Smart Factory

ASE, Chunghwa Telecom and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. will collaborate to develop Taiwan's first 5G mmWave enterprise private network smart factory, which will introduce three major applications across AI + AGV (Artificial Intelligence + Automated Guided Vehicles) smart transportation, Remote AR (Augmented Reality) Assistance and Green Technology Education Center AR Experience to ASE's production line in its Kaohsiung facility. The project is expected to be completed at the end of 2020. For more information.