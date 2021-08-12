ASE Technology : receives the 2020 Asia Responsible Enterprise Award (AREA) on Green Leadership

2021/08/12

ASE was awarded the Green Leadership at the Enterprise Asia's 2020 AREA program. The award recognizes ASE's concerted efforts in leveraging financial tools to advance developments in corporate sustainability. ASE was the first semiconductor manufacturing company in Asia to issue a US$300 million green bond in 2014. The company issued a second green bond in 2019. Proceeds from the green bonds were used to invest in various green projects that align with ASE's 4 key sustainability pillars - low-carbon, circular, social cohesion and value co-creation. ASE seeks to expand its sustainability mission across the world through the sharing of its expertise with the industry. For more information.