ASE wins Device Technology of the Year award for VIPack™

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE), a member of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711), today announced that its VIPack™ has received the ‘Device Technology of the Year Award’ in the 2023 3D InCites Awards program. This accolade recognizes industry-wide contributions in the development of heterogeneous integration technologies including 3D packaging, interposer integration, advanced fan-out wafer-level packaging, MEMS and sensors, and full system integration.

Introduced in 2022, VIPack™ is an advanced packaging platform designed to enable vertically integrated package solutions. VIPack™ represents ASE’s next generation of 3D heterogeneous integration architecture that extends design rules and achieves ultra-high density and performance. The platform leverages advanced redistribution layer (RDL) processes, embedded integration, and 2.5D and 3D technologies to help customers achieve unprecedented innovation when integrating multiple chips within a single package.

ASE’s VIPack™ is comprised of six core packaging technology pillars supported by a comprehensive and integrated co-design ecosystem. These include ASE’s high density RDL-based Fanout Package-on Package (FOPoP), Fanout Chip-on-Substrate, (FOCoS), Fanout Chip-on-Substrate-Bridge (FOCoS-Bridge), and Fanout System-in-Package (FOSiP) as well as Through Silicon Via (TSV)-based 2.5D and 3D IC and Co-Packaged Optics processing capabilities. The VIPack™ platform provides the capabilities necessary to enable trailblazing highly integrated silicon packaging solutions required to optimize clock speed, bandwidth, and power delivery, and to reduce co-design time, product development, and time to market.

Co-Founder of 3D InCites, Françoise von Trapp, conveyed, “ASE has been making a splash over the past year with VIPack™ and it caught the judges’ attention for its core technology pillars supported by a comprehensive and integrated co-design ecosystem.” She continued, “VIPack™ is being recognized for its innovative solutions that support complex applications across high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and network applications, as well as optical interconnects. On behalf of the 3D InCites community, I’d like to extend sincere congratulations to ASE.”

“This prestigious award acknowledges the tremendous impact of the VIPack™ platform as it continues to scale, and also brings home the outstanding efforts of our global teams that are dedicated to helping customers achieve product differentiation and competitive advantage,” said Dr. C.P. Hung, Vice President of R&D, ASE. “The rising adoption of chiplet-based co-designs is further fueling demand for multi-chip integration into a single package, and ASE’s VIPack™ delivers a collaborative platform for exceptional interconnect solutions where 3D heterogeneous integration has become critical.”

“We feel honored and absolutely thrilled to receive the Device Technology of the Year award from 3DInCites, as it is not only testament to the value of VIPack™, but the exemplary creativity of our teams to advance system capability and propel our industry forward,” said Yin Chang, ASE’s Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing. He continued, “As we move further into the chiplets era, ASE’s VIPack™ is evolving, and delivering the technology advancements that enable us to be innovative, original, and imaginative.”

The award was presented to Mark Gerber, Sr. Director of Engineering and Technical Marketing, at the IMAPS Device Packaging Conference 2023 in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Available now, ASE’s VIPack™ is a scalable platform that will expand in alignment with industry roadmaps. For more: https://ase.aseglobal.com/en/vipack

