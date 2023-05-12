Aseana Properties : Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2022

CORPORATE STRATEGY

KEY FACTS

Exchange : London Stock Exchange Main Market Symbol : ASPL Lookup : Reuters - ASPL.L Bloomberg - ASPL:LN Domicile : Jersey Shares Issued : 212,025,002 Shares Held : 13,334,000 in Treasury Voting Share : 198,691,002 Capital Share : US Dollars Denomination Admission : 5 April 2007 Date

Aseana Properties Limited ("Aseana Properties" or the "Company") is a London-listed company incorporated in Jersey. The Company and its subsidiary undertakings (together with the "Group") were focused on property development opportunities in Malaysia and Vietnam.

The routine operations of the Company are supervised by the Chairman and the Board, with a small team of finance professionals directly engaged to run our finances and operations. A Divestment Director was also designated from the existing Board with a specific focus to sell the Company's remaining assets, in line with the Divestment Policy.

When the Company was launched in 2007, the Board considered it desirable that Shareholders should have an opportunity to review the future of the Company at appropriate intervals. This will enable the realisation of the Company's assets in a controlled, orderly and timely manner, with the objective of achieving a balance between periodically returning cash to Shareholders and maximising the realisation value of the Company's investments.

The Company will hold another discontinuation vote at a general meeting in May 2023, meanwhile the Company continues to seek for disposal of its assets in a measured manner.

To the extent that the Company has not disposed of all of its assets by May 2023, Shareholders will be provided with an opportunity to review the future of the Company, which would include the option for shareholders to vote for the continuation of the Company.

The Directors have considered the appropriateness of preparing the accounts on a going concern basis in light of the decision to realise the Group's investments in an orderly manner. There is no certainty over the timeframe over which the investments will be realised. The Directors note that other viable alternative strategies to a wind-down remain available and they will continue to evaluate whether to propose continuation of the current divestment strategy or change to an alternative strategy.

