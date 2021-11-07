Aseer Trading, Tourism and Manufacturing Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The reason of decreasing losses is decreasing the loss from operation resulting mainly from decreasing loss from investment, decrease in general and administration expenses, not recording impermanent expenses of property, plant and equipment verses recording impermanent expenses of property, plant and equipment during the same quarter of the previous year in addition to recording foreign currency exchange gain compared to foreign currency exchange loss during the same quarter of the previous year, decrease in finance expenses and decrease in zakat expense & income tax

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The reason of increasing losses is due to record operation loss this quarter verses operation profit in the previous quarter resulting mainly from decrease in gross profit resulting from record loss in investment this quarter verses profit from investment in the previous quarter, decrease in other operating income, increase in finance expense, and increase in zakat expense.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The reason of decreasing losses is due to increasing operation profit resulting mainly from decrease in general and administration expenses, recording other operating income verses other operating expenses for the same period last year, not recording impermanent expenses of property, plant and equipment verses recording impermanent expenses of property, plant and equipment for the same period last year, achieving foreign currency exchange gain compared to foreign currency exchange loss same period last year, decrease in finance expense and decrease in zakat expense.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion

Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion Emphasis of Matter We draw attention to note 9 accompanying the interim condensed consolidated financial statements. It states that during the period ended 15 December 2019, company raised two legal cases through Riyadh Public Court against the land seller and the broker of north Riyadh land - Al Khair district to return paid amount back. The court decision has been issued in November year 2020 to enforce the land seller to return amount SR 202 million to Aseer company. During the period end by 30 June 2021, The defendant (the land seller) submitted a petition request to the Court of Appeal in Riyadh, to revoke the judgment and return the case after the expiration of the statutory objection period and after the company submitted to the enforcement court to implement the ruling against the defendant, And that the petition request was accepted and considered by the court that issued the judgment and ruled the case land seller requested a memorial to the court and his memorial has been accepted by the court. Based on that the court dismiss the case for lack of specific jurisdiction. Our conclusion is not qualified in this matter.

Reclassification of Comparison Items Certain figures for the previous year/pervious period were re-classified to conform with the presentation for the current year. For more details, we draw attention to note 15 (Restatement of previous years) accompanying the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for period ended 30 September 2021.