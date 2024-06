Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS is a Turkey-based defense electronics company. Its provides and conducts different activities for project preparation, engineering, consultancy, service providing, training, contracting, construction, publishing, trading, operation and internet services regarding various software, equipment, system, tools, material and platforms in the fields of electrical, electronics, microwave, electro-optics, guidance, computer, data processing, encryption, security, mechanics, chemistry and related subjects within the army, navy, air force and aerospace applications. It operates under the following divisions: Communication and Information Technologies Vice Presidency, Radar, Electronic Warfare and Intelligence Systems Vice Presidency, Defense Systems Technologies Vice Presidency, Microelectronics, Guidance & Electro-Optics Division Vice Presidency, as well as Transportation, Security, Energy and Automation Systems Vice Presidency.