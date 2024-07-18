ASELSAN will assert its ambition in the aerospace technologies by taking part in the Farnborough International Airshow for the first time. The company will showcase its state-of-the-art solutions including air radar, communication, electro-optical and electronic warfare systems.

ASELSAN, Türkiye's leading defence contractor, will be making its first appearance at Farnborough, one of the world's largest aerospace events taking place near London from 22 to 26 July, 2024. The company will have a wide range of advanced products and solutions on display at Booth No 4924. Electro-optical reconnaissance, surveillance and targeting systems, radar systems, guided munitions, integrated avionics systems, communication radios, and electronic warfare systems for military and civilian air platforms will be among the displayed systems.

The new generation ASELFLIR-500 electro-optical reconnaissance, surveillance and targeting system, which is combat proven and renowned for its exceptional performance in UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) and UCAVs (Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles), promises to be a standout at Farnborough. The ALP 300-G Early Warning Radar System, enhancing air defence capabilities with its dual axis AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) technology and MURAD 110-A AESA nose radar, adaptable for F-16 and other platforms, will also be among the highlights of ASELSAN systems. ASELSAN will also display TOLUN Guided Munition, capable of simultaneous strikes on multiple targets, and SKYDOME Air Defence System, providing robust protection against diverse airborne threats.

TOYGUN electro-optical sensor and targeting system, KARAT infrared search, detection, and tracking system, IFF Mode 5 Combined Interrogator/Transponder, IFF Mode 5 Man-Portable Interrogator solutions, T-Link Terminals LOS-A and LOS-C, and YILDIRIM-100 directed infrared countermeasure (DIRCM) system will be showcased for the first time abroad.

ASELSAN President & CEO Ahmet Akyol commented on the company's participation in Farnborough 2024: "We are delighted to attend Farnborough International Airshow, which gathers leading companies in the aerospace and defence industries. We will be debuting our latest avionic systems, air radars, anti-drone systems, guided munitions, air communication technologies, air defence systems, and airborne electro-optical solutions. This airshow presents a significant opportunity for us to forge new partnerships and enhance existing collaborations, as well as to showcase our capabilities on avionic technologies."

