(Convenience Translation of Consolidated Financial
Statements and Related Disclosures and Footnotes
Originally Issued in Turkish)
ASELSAN ELEKTRONİK
SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF AND FOR THE NINE-MONTH
PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
31 October 2023
This report contains condensed consolidated interim financial information and related disclosures and footnotes comprising 45 pages.
CONTENT
PAGE
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
1-3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
4-5
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
6
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
7
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
8-45
NOTE
1.
ORGANIZATION AND OPERATIONS OF THE GROUP
8
2.
BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
9
3.
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
18
4.
RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES
19
5.
TRADE RECEIVABLES AND PAYABLES
23
6.
INVENTORIES
24
7.
PREPAID EXPENSES AND DEFERRED INCOME
25
8.
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
26
9.
PROVISIONS, CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
27
10.
TAX
28
11.
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
29
12.
EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
32
13.
SHARE CAPITAL, RESERVES AND OTHER EQUITY ITEMS
34
14.
REVENUE AND COST OF SALES
35
15.
OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES
36
16.
FINANCIAL INCOME
36
17.
FINANCIAL EXPENSES
36
18.
EARNINGS PER SHARE
37
19.
FINANCIAL LIABILITIES
37
20.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE POSITION
40
21.
EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD
45
ASELSAN ELEKTRONİK SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
(Amounts are expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira (''TL'') and in thousands of "Foreign Currency" unless otherwise stated.)
Not Limited
Reviewed
Audited
Note
30 September
31 December
References
2023
2022
ASSETS
Current Assets
50.239.060
38.299.445
Cash and Cash Equivalents
3
1.727.103
5.686.996
Trade Receivables
5
20.134.641
14.888.340
From Related Parties
4
8.785.959
6.242.612
From Third Parties
11.348.682
8.645.728
Other Receivables
1.096.826
1.026.644
From Related Parties
4
10.428
5.580
From Third Parties
1.086.398
1.021.064
Inventories
6
19.759.068
12.592.653
Prepaid Expenses
7
5.356.073
3.154.875
From Related Parties
4
1.445.090
1.199.891
From Third Parties
3.910.983
1.954.984
Other Current Assets
2.165.349
949.937
Non-Current Assets
49.112.709
37.744.396
Financial Investments
4.296.191
4.288.363
Trade Receivables
5
24.820.772
18.973.918
From Related Parties
4
18.703.465
14.301.569
From Third Parties
6.117.307
4.672.349
Other Receivables
7.178
5.983
From Third Parties
7.178
5.983
Equity Accounted Investments
464.827
298.477
Property, Plant and Equipment
8
8.270.922
6.327.444
Intangible Assets
8
6.175.760
3.531.910
Prepaid Expenses
7
1.023.290
761.483
From Related Parties
4
176.096
100.440
From Third Parties
847.194
661.043
Deferred Tax Assets
10
2.838.490
2.082.110
Other Non-Current Assets
1.215.279
1.474.708
TOTAL ASSETS
99.351.769
76.043.841
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
1
ASELSAN ELEKTRONİK SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
(Amounts are expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira (''TL'') and in thousands of "Foreign Currency" unless otherwise stated.)
Not Limited
Reviewed
Audited
Note
30 September
31 December
References
2023
2022
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities
40.072.767
29.651.397
Short-term Financial Liabilities
19
7.769.834
5.602.536
Short-term Portion of Long-term Financial Liabilities
19
6.834.138
4.161.402
Trade Payables
5
11.823.883
9.775.271
To Related Parties
4
3.106.135
2.654.902
To Third Parties
8.717.748
7.120.369
Employee Benefit Obligations
1.100.123
637.239
Other Payables
465.985
369.944
To Related Parties
4
400.000
306.989
To Third Parties
65.985
62.955
Government Grants and Incentives
67.213
69.856
Deferred Income
7
6.383.452
4.100.087
To Related Parties
4
2.164.348
1.661.385
To Third Parties
4.219.104
2.438.702
Corporate Tax Liability
462.110
182
Short-term Provisions
5.068.025
4.881.364
For Employee Benefits
12
483.221
871.333
Other
9
4.584.804
4.010.031
Other Current Liabilities
98.004
53.516
Non-Current Liabilities
9.968.530
6.531.475
Long-term Financial Liabilities
19
1.861.295
1.069.683
Trade Payables
5
168.319
72.720
To Third Parties
4
168.319
72.720
Other Payables
21.192
16.289
To Third Parties
21.192
16.289
Deferred Income
7
4.523.122
2.157.322
To Related Parties
4
1.991.047
1.320.021
To Third Parties
2.532.075
837.301
Long-term Provisions
3.388.257
3.210.595
Long-term Provisions for Employee Benefits
12
719.481
579.397
Other
9
2.668.776
2.631.198
Other Non-Current Liabilities
6.345
4.866
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
2
ASELSAN ELEKTRONİK SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
(Amounts are expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira (''TL'') and in thousands of "Foreign Currency" unless otherwise stated.)
Not Limited
Reviewed
Audited
Note
30 September
31 December
References
2023
2022
EQUITY
49.310.472
39.860.969
Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent
49.024.724
39.636.982
Share Capital
13
4.560.000
2.280.000
Inflation Adjustments on Share Capital Differences
13
98.621
98.621
Share Premiums
2.796.723
2.796.723
Other Comprehensive Income / (Expense) that will not be
Reclassified to Profit or (Loss)
628.365
780.009
Gain on Revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment
1.100.324
1.100.324
Gain/ Loss on Remeasurement of Defined Benefit Plans
(471.959)
(320.315)
Other Cumulative Comprehensive Income / (Expense) will be
Reclassified to Profit/Loss
4.340.291
4.202.072
Gain (Loss) on Financial Assets That Fair Value Difference
Reflected in Other Comprehensive income
4.002.881
4.002.881
Cumulative Translation Adjustments
337.410
199.191
Restricted Reserves
13
642.665
612.077
Retained Earnings
26.156.892
16.951.819
Net Profit for the Year
9.801.167
11.915.661
Non-Controlling Interests
285.748
223.987
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
99.351.769
76.043.841
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
3
ASELSAN ELEKTRONİK SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS and OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
(Amounts are expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira (''TL'') and in thousands of "Foreign Currency" unless otherwise stated.)
Not Limited
Not Limited
Not Limited
Not Limited
Reviewed
Reviewed
Reviewed
Reviewed
1 January-
1 July-
1 January-
1 July-
Notes
30 September
30 September
30 September
30 September
References
2023
2023
2022
2022
PROFIT OR LOSS
Revenue
14
32.066.743
13.999.863
17.728.397
6.887.190
Cost of Sales (-)
14
(22.557.651)
(10.248.005)
(12.286.169)
(4.864.211)
GROSS PROFIT
9.509.092
3.751.858
5.442.228
2.022.979
General Administrative Expenses (-)
(1.568.649)
(654.297)
Marketing Expenses (-)
(714.935)
(357.044)
(784.379)
(350.493)
Research and Development Expenses (-)
(754.768)
(271.892)
(499.021)
(212.240)
Other Operating Income
15
17.902.672
5.879.209
(466.917)
(205.298)
Other Operating Expenses (-)
15
(10.012.296)
(3.541.366)
8.895.656
2.491.510
OPERATING PROFIT
14.361.116
4.806.468
6.822.622
2.054.152
Income from investing activities
21.814
2.805
6.325
755
Expense From Investing Activities
(8)
--
--
--
Shares of profit/(losses) of Equity Accounted
Investees
(6.622)
(1.702)
(18.688)
(13.179)
OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE FINANCIAL EXPENSE
14.376.300
4.807.571
6.810.259
2.041.728
Financial Income
16
779.361
392.933
590.248
37.694
Financial Expense (-)
17
(4.898.240)
(1.105.007)
(2.066.354)
(482.928)
PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING
OPERATIONS
10.257.421
4.095.497
5.334.153
1.596.494
Tax Income from Continuing Operations
10
(407.094)
348.725
401.081
341.929
- Current Corporate Tax Expense(-)
(1.125.563)
(9.678)
(1.730)
(599)
- Deferred Tax Income
718.469
358.403
402.811
342.528
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING
OPERATIONS
9.850.327
4.444.222
5.735.234
1.938.423
Profit for the Period Attributable to
Non-Controlling Interest
49.160
56.538
(56.732)
(17.936)
Owners of the Company
18
9.801.167
4.387.684
5.791.966
1.956.359
9.850.327
4.444.222
5.735.234
1.938.423
Earnings for per 100 Shares (in full kuruş)
18
214,94
96,22
254,03
85,8
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
4
ASELSAN ELEKTRONİK SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS and OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
(Amounts are expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira (''TL'') and in thousands of "Foreign Currency" unless otherwise stated.)
Not Limited
Not Limited
Not Limited
Not Limited
Reviewed
Reviewed
Reviewed
Reviewed
1 January-
1 July-
1 January-
1 July-
Note
30 September
30 September
30 September
30 September
References
2023
2023
2022
2022
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING
OPERATIONS
Items that will not to be reclassified
subsequently in Profit or Loss
(151.644)
(8.999)
(123.771)
(4.976)
Loss on Remeasurement of Defined Benefit
Plans
12
(189.555)
(11.249)
(154.714)
(6.220)
Deferred Tax Income / (Expense)
37.911
2.250
30.943
1.244
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss
138.219
18.306
82.211
31.400
Foreign Currency Translation Differences
138.219
18.306
82.211
31.400
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(13.425)
9.307
(41.560)
26.424
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
9.836.902
4.453.529
5.693.674
1.964.847
Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to
Non-Controlling Interest
49.160
56.538
(56.732)
(17.936)
Main Shareholders
9.787.742
4.396.991
5.750.406
1.982.783
9.836.902
4.453.529
5.693.674
1.964.847
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
5
ASELSAN ELEKTRONİK SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE NINE MONTH ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
(Amounts are expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira (''TL'') and in thousands of "Foreign Currency" unless otherwise stated.)
Other Comprehensive Income /
Other Comprehensive Income
Expense that will not to be
/ Expense that may not to be
Reclassified Subsequently to
Reclassified Subsequently to
Profit or Loss
Profit or Loss
Retained Earnings
Gain (Loss)
on Financial
Assets That
Fair Value
Difference
Inflation
Share
Reflect in
Equity
Adjustments
Issuance
Remeasurement
Other
Net
Attributable to
Non-
Share
on Share
Premiums/
Revaluation
of Defined
Comprehensi
Translation
Restricted
Retained
Profit/(Loss)
Owners of the
Controlling
Capital
Capital
(Discounts)
Reserves
Benefit Plans
ve income
Reserves
Reserves
Earnings
for the Year
Company
Interests
Equity
Balance as of 1 January 2022
2.280.000
98.621
2.796.723
309.535
(123.119)
2.034.249
143.537
542.341
10.350.992
7.130.563
25.563.442
271.768
25.835.210
Transfers
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
69.736
6.600.827
(6.670.563)
--
--
--
Capital Increase
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
Total Comprehensive Income
--
--
--
--
(123.771)
--
82.211
--
--
5.791.966
5.750.406
(56.732)
5.693.674
Dividends
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
(460.000)
(460.000)
(229)
(460.229)
Balance as of 30 September
2022 (Closing Balance)
2.280.000
98.621
2.796.723
309.535
(246.890)
2.034.249
225.748
612.077
16.951.819
5.791.966
30.853.848
214.807
31.068.655
Balance as of 1 January 2023
2.280.000
98.621
2.796.723
1.100.324
(320.315)
4.002.881
199.191
612.077
16.951.819
11.915.661
39.636.982
223.987
39.860.969
Transfers
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
30.588
11.485.073
(11.515.661)
--
--
--
Capital Increase
2.280.000
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
(2.280.000)
--
--
--
--
Total Comprehensive Income
--
--
--
--
(151.644)
--
138.219
--
--
9.801.167
9.787.742
49.160
9.836.902
Dividends
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
(400.000)
(400.000)
--
(400.000)
Consolidation Effect of New
Share Acquisitions
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
--
12.601
12.601
Balance as of 30 September
2023 (Closing Balance)
4.560.000
98.621
2.796.723
1.100.324
(471.959)
4.002.881
337.410
642.665
26.156.892
9.801.167
49.024.724
285.748
49.310.472
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
6
ASELSAN ELEKTRONİK SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE NINE MONTH ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
(Amounts are expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira (''TL'') and in thousands of "Foreign Currency" unless otherwise stated.)
Not Limited
Not Limited
Reviewed
Reviewed
1 January-
1 January-
Note
30 September
30 September
References
2023
2022
A.Cash Flows from Operating Activities
80.014
558.672
Profit for the Period
9.850.327
5.735.234
Adjustments to Reconcile Profit for the Period
6.467.218
3.643.435
- Adjustments for Depreciation and Amortization Expense
8
682.011
414.921
- Adjustments for Impairment Loss (Reversal of Impairment Loss)
8.882
(22.936)
Adjustments for Impairment Loss (Reversal of Impairment Loss) of Receivables
5
21.681
558
Adjustments for Impairment Loss (Reversal of Impairment Loss) of Inventories
6
(12.799)
(23.494)
-Adjustments for Provisions
1.253.259
1.299.711
Adjustments for (Reversal of) Provisions Related with Employee Benefits
12
(236.613)
87.096
Adjustments for (Reversal of) Lawsuit and/or Penalty Provisions
781.182
581.122
Adjustments for (Reversal of) Warranty Provisions
841.002
649.482
Adjustments for (Reversal of) Other Provisions
(132.312)
(17.989)
-Adjustments for Interest (Income) Expenses
(189.368)
(6.273)
Adjustments for Interest Income
(491.422)
(320.099)
Adjustments for Interest Expense
302.054
313.826
- Adjustments for Retained Profit of Equity Accounted Investees
6.622
18.688
- Adjustments for Tax (Income)/Expenses
407.094
(401.081)
-Other Adjustments for which Cash Effects are Investing or Financing Cash Flow
3.461.397
1.278.299
-Other Adjustments to Reconcile Profit (Loss)
837.321
1.062.106
Changes in Working Capital
(14.495.404)
(8.236.074)
- Decrease (Increase) in Trade Receivables
(4.128.984)
(2.532.769)
- Decrease (Increase) in Other Receivables Related with Operations
(71.377)
124.466
- Decrease (Increase) in Inventories
6
(7.088.284)
(3.726.304)
- Decrease (Increase) in Prepaid Expenses
7
(2.456.595)
(1.055.282)
- Increase (Decrease) in Trade Payables
5
2.612.759
(176.849)
- Increase (Decrease) in Employee Benefit Obligations
12
462.884
256.722
-Adjustments for Stage of Completion of Construction or Service Contracts in
Progress
(7.685.571)
(3.007.047)
- Increase (Decrease) in Other Operating Payables
(299.056)
(278.725)
- Increase (Decrease) in Government Grants and Subsidies
(2.643)
(2.756)
- Increase (Decrease) in Deferred Income
5.046.831
2.839.378
- Other Increase (Decrease) in Working Capital
(885.368)
(676.908)
Cash Flows From Operations
1.822.141
1.142.595
Payments Related with Provisions for Employee Benefits
12
(200.970)
(89.225)
Payments Related with Other Provisions
(877.521)
(492.297)
Income Taxes Refund (Paid)
(663.636)
(2.401)
B.Cash Flows From Investing Activities
(6.680.699)
(4.229.864)
Proceeds from Sales of Property, Plant, Equipment and Intangible Assets
6.004
5.532
Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment
8
(2.471.091)
(1.526.558)
Purchase of Intangible Assets
8
(4.047.037)
(2.528.487)
Dividends Received
10.428
4.958
Other Cash Inflows (Outflows)
(179.003)
(185.309)
C.Cash Flows From Financing Activities
2.159.822
2.308.820
Proceeds from Borrowings
9.576.368
7.239.648
Repayments of Borrowings
(7.416.546)
(4.930.828)
NET INCREASE/DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS BEFORE
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES (A+B+C)
(4.440.863)
(1.362.372)
D. EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
482.746
222.521
NET INCREASE/DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (A+B+C+D)
(3.958.117)
(1.139.851)
E.CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
5.685.115
2.491.606
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD (A+B+C+D+E)
3
1.726.998
1.351.755
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
7
ASELSAN ELEKTRONİK SANAYİ VE TİCARET A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTH ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
(Amounts are expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira (''TL'') and in thousands of "Foreign Currency" unless otherwise stated.)
1. ORGANIZATION AND OPERATIONS OF THE GROUP
ASELSAN Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi ("the Company") was established in order to engage principally in research, development, engineering, production, tests, assembly, integration and sales, after sales support, consultancy and trading activities, to provide and conduct all sorts of activities for project preparation, engineering, consultancy, service providing, training, contracting, construction, publishing, trading, operation and internet services regarding various software, equipment, system, tools, material and platforms in the fields of electrical, electronics, microwave, electro-optics, guidance, computer, data processing, encryption, security, mechanics, chemistry and related areas within the army, navy, air force and aerospace applications to all institutions, organizations, companies and individual consumers.
The Company was established at the end of 1975 as a corporation by Turkish Land Forces Foundation. The Company commenced its production activities in Macunköy Facilities in early 1979.
As of the reporting date, the Company has been organized under five divisions under the Vice Presidential Sector with regard to investment and production requirements of projects. These divisions comprise Communication and Information Technologies Vice Presidency (''HBT''), Radar and Electronic Warfare Systems Vice Presidency (''REHİS''), Defence Systems Technologies Vice Presidency (''SST'') and Microelectronics, Guidance & Electro-Optics Vice Presidency (''MGEO'') and Transportation, Security, Energy, Automation and Medical Systems Vice Presidency (''UGES'').
In addition to the Vice Presidencies above, the Company organization also includes the Financial Management Vice Presidency, Corporate Management Vice Presidency, Technology and Strategy Management Vice Presidency, Business Development, Marketing Vice Presidency, Supply Chain Management Vice Presidency and R&D Management Vice Presidency making a total of six Vice Presidencies; in addition to these, there are also Legal Affairs and Private Secreteriat.
The Internal Audit Department and Board of Directors Planning and Coordination Management have been established under the Board of Directors.
The Company maintains production and engineering operations in Ankara, Macunköy, Akyurt and Gölbaşı campuses and engineering operations in METU Teknokent, Hacettepe Teknokent, Gebze IT Valley and Teknopark İstanbul. General Management is located in Ankara Macunköy.
Turkish Armed Forces Foundation ("TSKGV") is the main shareholder of the Company which holds 74,20 percent of the capital and maintains control of the Company. TSKGV was established on 17 June 1987 with the law number 3388, in order to manufacture or import guns, equipment and appliances needed for Turkish Armed Forces.
The Company is registered to Capital Markets Board of Türkiye ("CMB") and its shares have been quoted in Borsa İstanbul Anonim Şirketi ("BIST") since 1990. As of 30 September 2023, 25,80 percent of the Company's shares are publicly traded (31 December 2022: 25,80 percent) (Note 13).
The Company's trade registry address is Mehmet Akif Ersoy Mahallesi İstiklal Marşı Caddesi No:16
06200 Yenimahalle/Ankara. The average number of personnel employed by the Group as of 30 September 2023 is 11.454 (31 December 2022: 10.948).
8
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 16:47:02 UTC.