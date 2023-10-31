(Convenience Translation of Consolidated Financial

ASELSAN ELEKTRONİK

SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF AND FOR THE NINE-MONTH

PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

31 October 2023

This report contains condensed consolidated interim financial information and related disclosures and footnotes comprising 45 pages.

CONTENT

PAGE

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

1-3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

4-5

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

6

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

7

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

8-45

NOTE

1.

ORGANIZATION AND OPERATIONS OF THE GROUP

8

2.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

9

3.

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

18

4.

RELATED PARTY DISCLOSURES

19

5.

TRADE RECEIVABLES AND PAYABLES

23

6.

INVENTORIES

24

7.

PREPAID EXPENSES AND DEFERRED INCOME

25

8.

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

26

9.

PROVISIONS, CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

27

10.

TAX

28

11.

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

29

12.

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

32

13.

SHARE CAPITAL, RESERVES AND OTHER EQUITY ITEMS

34

14.

REVENUE AND COST OF SALES

35

15.

OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES

36

16.

FINANCIAL INCOME

36

17.

FINANCIAL EXPENSES

36

18.

EARNINGS PER SHARE

37

19.

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

37

20.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE POSITION

40

21.

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

45

ASELSAN ELEKTRONİK SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

(Amounts are expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira (''TL'') and in thousands of "Foreign Currency" unless otherwise stated.)

Not Limited

Reviewed

Audited

Note

30 September

31 December

References

2023

2022

ASSETS

Current Assets

50.239.060

38.299.445

Cash and Cash Equivalents

3

1.727.103

5.686.996

Trade Receivables

5

20.134.641

14.888.340

From Related Parties

4

8.785.959

6.242.612

From Third Parties

11.348.682

8.645.728

Other Receivables

1.096.826

1.026.644

From Related Parties

4

10.428

5.580

From Third Parties

1.086.398

1.021.064

Inventories

6

19.759.068

12.592.653

Prepaid Expenses

7

5.356.073

3.154.875

From Related Parties

4

1.445.090

1.199.891

From Third Parties

3.910.983

1.954.984

Other Current Assets

2.165.349

949.937

Non-Current Assets

49.112.709

37.744.396

Financial Investments

4.296.191

4.288.363

Trade Receivables

5

24.820.772

18.973.918

From Related Parties

4

18.703.465

14.301.569

From Third Parties

6.117.307

4.672.349

Other Receivables

7.178

5.983

From Third Parties

7.178

5.983

Equity Accounted Investments

464.827

298.477

Property, Plant and Equipment

8

8.270.922

6.327.444

Intangible Assets

8

6.175.760

3.531.910

Prepaid Expenses

7

1.023.290

761.483

From Related Parties

4

176.096

100.440

From Third Parties

847.194

661.043

Deferred Tax Assets

10

2.838.490

2.082.110

Other Non-Current Assets

1.215.279

1.474.708

TOTAL ASSETS

99.351.769

76.043.841

ASELSAN ELEKTRONİK SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

(Amounts are expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira (''TL'') and in thousands of "Foreign Currency" unless otherwise stated.)

Not Limited

Reviewed

Audited

Note

30 September

31 December

References

2023

2022

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

40.072.767

29.651.397

Short-term Financial Liabilities

19

7.769.834

5.602.536

Short-term Portion of Long-term Financial Liabilities

19

6.834.138

4.161.402

Trade Payables

5

11.823.883

9.775.271

To Related Parties

4

3.106.135

2.654.902

To Third Parties

8.717.748

7.120.369

Employee Benefit Obligations

1.100.123

637.239

Other Payables

465.985

369.944

To Related Parties

4

400.000

306.989

To Third Parties

65.985

62.955

Government Grants and Incentives

67.213

69.856

Deferred Income

7

6.383.452

4.100.087

To Related Parties

4

2.164.348

1.661.385

To Third Parties

4.219.104

2.438.702

Corporate Tax Liability

462.110

182

Short-term Provisions

5.068.025

4.881.364

For Employee Benefits

12

483.221

871.333

Other

9

4.584.804

4.010.031

Other Current Liabilities

98.004

53.516

Non-Current Liabilities

9.968.530

6.531.475

Long-term Financial Liabilities

19

1.861.295

1.069.683

Trade Payables

5

168.319

72.720

To Third Parties

4

168.319

72.720

Other Payables

21.192

16.289

To Third Parties

21.192

16.289

Deferred Income

7

4.523.122

2.157.322

To Related Parties

4

1.991.047

1.320.021

To Third Parties

2.532.075

837.301

Long-term Provisions

3.388.257

3.210.595

Long-term Provisions for Employee Benefits

12

719.481

579.397

Other

9

2.668.776

2.631.198

Other Non-Current Liabilities

6.345

4.866

ASELSAN ELEKTRONİK SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

(Amounts are expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira (''TL'') and in thousands of "Foreign Currency" unless otherwise stated.)

Not Limited

Reviewed

Audited

Note

30 September

31 December

References

2023

2022

EQUITY

49.310.472

39.860.969

Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent

49.024.724

39.636.982

Share Capital

13

4.560.000

2.280.000

Inflation Adjustments on Share Capital Differences

13

98.621

98.621

Share Premiums

2.796.723

2.796.723

Other Comprehensive Income / (Expense) that will not be

Reclassified to Profit or (Loss)

628.365

780.009

Gain on Revaluation of Property, Plant and Equipment

1.100.324

1.100.324

Gain/ Loss on Remeasurement of Defined Benefit Plans

(471.959)

(320.315)

Other Cumulative Comprehensive Income / (Expense) will be

Reclassified to Profit/Loss

4.340.291

4.202.072

Gain (Loss) on Financial Assets That Fair Value Difference

Reflected in Other Comprehensive income

4.002.881

4.002.881

Cumulative Translation Adjustments

337.410

199.191

Restricted Reserves

13

642.665

612.077

Retained Earnings

26.156.892

16.951.819

Net Profit for the Year

9.801.167

11.915.661

Non-Controlling Interests

285.748

223.987

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

99.351.769

76.043.841

ASELSAN ELEKTRONİK SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS and OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

(Amounts are expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira (''TL'') and in thousands of "Foreign Currency" unless otherwise stated.)

Not Limited

Not Limited

Not Limited

Not Limited

Reviewed

Reviewed

Reviewed

Reviewed

1 January-

1 July-

1 January-

1 July-

Notes

30 September

30 September

30 September

30 September

References

2023

2023

2022

2022

PROFIT OR LOSS

Revenue

14

32.066.743

13.999.863

17.728.397

6.887.190

Cost of Sales (-)

14

(22.557.651)

(10.248.005)

(12.286.169)

(4.864.211)

GROSS PROFIT

9.509.092

3.751.858

5.442.228

2.022.979

General Administrative Expenses (-)

(1.568.649)

(654.297)

Marketing Expenses (-)

(714.935)

(357.044)

(784.379)

(350.493)

Research and Development Expenses (-)

(754.768)

(271.892)

(499.021)

(212.240)

Other Operating Income

15

17.902.672

5.879.209

(466.917)

(205.298)

Other Operating Expenses (-)

15

(10.012.296)

(3.541.366)

8.895.656

2.491.510

OPERATING PROFIT

14.361.116

4.806.468

6.822.622

2.054.152

Income from investing activities

21.814

2.805

6.325

755

Expense From Investing Activities

(8)

--

--

--

Shares of profit/(losses) of Equity Accounted

Investees

(6.622)

(1.702)

(18.688)

(13.179)

OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE FINANCIAL EXPENSE

14.376.300

4.807.571

6.810.259

2.041.728

Financial Income

16

779.361

392.933

590.248

37.694

Financial Expense (-)

17

(4.898.240)

(1.105.007)

(2.066.354)

(482.928)

PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING

OPERATIONS

10.257.421

4.095.497

5.334.153

1.596.494

Tax Income from Continuing Operations

10

(407.094)

348.725

401.081

341.929

- Current Corporate Tax Expense(-)

(1.125.563)

(9.678)

(1.730)

(599)

- Deferred Tax Income

718.469

358.403

402.811

342.528

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING

OPERATIONS

9.850.327

4.444.222

5.735.234

1.938.423

Profit for the Period Attributable to

Non-Controlling Interest

49.160

56.538

(56.732)

(17.936)

Owners of the Company

18

9.801.167

4.387.684

5.791.966

1.956.359

9.850.327

4.444.222

5.735.234

1.938.423

Earnings for per 100 Shares (in full kuruş)

18

214,94

96,22

254,03

85,8

ASELSAN ELEKTRONİK SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS and OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

(Amounts are expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira (''TL'') and in thousands of "Foreign Currency" unless otherwise stated.)

Not Limited

Not Limited

Not Limited

Not Limited

Reviewed

Reviewed

Reviewed

Reviewed

1 January-

1 July-

1 January-

1 July-

Note

30 September

30 September

30 September

30 September

References

2023

2023

2022

2022

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD FROM CONTINUING

OPERATIONS

Items that will not to be reclassified

subsequently in Profit or Loss

(151.644)

(8.999)

(123.771)

(4.976)

Loss on Remeasurement of Defined Benefit

Plans

12

(189.555)

(11.249)

(154.714)

(6.220)

Deferred Tax Income / (Expense)

37.911

2.250

30.943

1.244

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss

138.219

18.306

82.211

31.400

Foreign Currency Translation Differences

138.219

18.306

82.211

31.400

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(13.425)

9.307

(41.560)

26.424

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

9.836.902

4.453.529

5.693.674

1.964.847

Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to

Non-Controlling Interest

49.160

56.538

(56.732)

(17.936)

Main Shareholders

9.787.742

4.396.991

5.750.406

1.982.783

9.836.902

4.453.529

5.693.674

1.964.847

ASELSAN ELEKTRONİK SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE NINE MONTH ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

(Amounts are expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira (''TL'') and in thousands of "Foreign Currency" unless otherwise stated.)

Other Comprehensive Income /

Other Comprehensive Income

Expense that will not to be

/ Expense that may not to be

Reclassified Subsequently to

Reclassified Subsequently to

Profit or Loss

Profit or Loss

Retained Earnings

Gain (Loss)

on Financial

Assets That

Fair Value

Difference

Inflation

Share

Reflect in

Equity

Adjustments

Issuance

Remeasurement

Other

Net

Attributable to

Non-

Share

on Share

Premiums/

Revaluation

of Defined

Comprehensi

Translation

Restricted

Retained

Profit/(Loss)

Owners of the

Controlling

Capital

Capital

(Discounts)

Reserves

Benefit Plans

ve income

Reserves

Reserves

Earnings

for the Year

Company

Interests

Equity

Balance as of 1 January 2022

2.280.000

98.621

2.796.723

309.535

(123.119)

2.034.249

143.537

542.341

10.350.992

7.130.563

25.563.442

271.768

25.835.210

Transfers

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

69.736

6.600.827

(6.670.563)

--

--

--

Capital Increase

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

Total Comprehensive Income

--

--

--

--

(123.771)

--

82.211

--

--

5.791.966

5.750.406

(56.732)

5.693.674

Dividends

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

(460.000)

(460.000)

(229)

(460.229)

Balance as of 30 September

2022 (Closing Balance)

2.280.000

98.621

2.796.723

309.535

(246.890)

2.034.249

225.748

612.077

16.951.819

5.791.966

30.853.848

214.807

31.068.655

Balance as of 1 January 2023

2.280.000

98.621

2.796.723

1.100.324

(320.315)

4.002.881

199.191

612.077

16.951.819

11.915.661

39.636.982

223.987

39.860.969

Transfers

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

30.588

11.485.073

(11.515.661)

--

--

--

Capital Increase

2.280.000

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

(2.280.000)

--

--

--

--

Total Comprehensive Income

--

--

--

--

(151.644)

--

138.219

--

--

9.801.167

9.787.742

49.160

9.836.902

Dividends

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

(400.000)

(400.000)

--

(400.000)

Consolidation Effect of New

Share Acquisitions

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

--

12.601

12.601

Balance as of 30 September

2023 (Closing Balance)

4.560.000

98.621

2.796.723

1.100.324

(471.959)

4.002.881

337.410

642.665

26.156.892

9.801.167

49.024.724

285.748

49.310.472

ASELSAN ELEKTRONİK SANAYİ VE TİCARET ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE NINE MONTH ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

(Amounts are expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira (''TL'') and in thousands of "Foreign Currency" unless otherwise stated.)

Not Limited

Not Limited

Reviewed

Reviewed

1 January-

1 January-

Note

30 September

30 September

References

2023

2022

A.Cash Flows from Operating Activities

80.014

558.672

Profit for the Period

9.850.327

5.735.234

Adjustments to Reconcile Profit for the Period

6.467.218

3.643.435

- Adjustments for Depreciation and Amortization Expense

8

682.011

414.921

- Adjustments for Impairment Loss (Reversal of Impairment Loss)

8.882

(22.936)

Adjustments for Impairment Loss (Reversal of Impairment Loss) of Receivables

5

21.681

558

Adjustments for Impairment Loss (Reversal of Impairment Loss) of Inventories

6

(12.799)

(23.494)

-Adjustments for Provisions

1.253.259

1.299.711

Adjustments for (Reversal of) Provisions Related with Employee Benefits

12

(236.613)

87.096

Adjustments for (Reversal of) Lawsuit and/or Penalty Provisions

781.182

581.122

Adjustments for (Reversal of) Warranty Provisions

841.002

649.482

Adjustments for (Reversal of) Other Provisions

(132.312)

(17.989)

-Adjustments for Interest (Income) Expenses

(189.368)

(6.273)

Adjustments for Interest Income

(491.422)

(320.099)

Adjustments for Interest Expense

302.054

313.826

- Adjustments for Retained Profit of Equity Accounted Investees

6.622

18.688

- Adjustments for Tax (Income)/Expenses

407.094

(401.081)

-Other Adjustments for which Cash Effects are Investing or Financing Cash Flow

3.461.397

1.278.299

-Other Adjustments to Reconcile Profit (Loss)

837.321

1.062.106

Changes in Working Capital

(14.495.404)

(8.236.074)

- Decrease (Increase) in Trade Receivables

(4.128.984)

(2.532.769)

- Decrease (Increase) in Other Receivables Related with Operations

(71.377)

124.466

- Decrease (Increase) in Inventories

6

(7.088.284)

(3.726.304)

- Decrease (Increase) in Prepaid Expenses

7

(2.456.595)

(1.055.282)

- Increase (Decrease) in Trade Payables

5

2.612.759

(176.849)

- Increase (Decrease) in Employee Benefit Obligations

12

462.884

256.722

-Adjustments for Stage of Completion of Construction or Service Contracts in

Progress

(7.685.571)

(3.007.047)

- Increase (Decrease) in Other Operating Payables

(299.056)

(278.725)

- Increase (Decrease) in Government Grants and Subsidies

(2.643)

(2.756)

- Increase (Decrease) in Deferred Income

5.046.831

2.839.378

- Other Increase (Decrease) in Working Capital

(885.368)

(676.908)

Cash Flows From Operations

1.822.141

1.142.595

Payments Related with Provisions for Employee Benefits

12

(200.970)

(89.225)

Payments Related with Other Provisions

(877.521)

(492.297)

Income Taxes Refund (Paid)

(663.636)

(2.401)

B.Cash Flows From Investing Activities

(6.680.699)

(4.229.864)

Proceeds from Sales of Property, Plant, Equipment and Intangible Assets

6.004

5.532

Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment

8

(2.471.091)

(1.526.558)

Purchase of Intangible Assets

8

(4.047.037)

(2.528.487)

Dividends Received

10.428

4.958

Other Cash Inflows (Outflows)

(179.003)

(185.309)

C.Cash Flows From Financing Activities

2.159.822

2.308.820

Proceeds from Borrowings

9.576.368

7.239.648

Repayments of Borrowings

(7.416.546)

(4.930.828)

NET INCREASE/DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS BEFORE

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES (A+B+C)

(4.440.863)

(1.362.372)

D. EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

482.746

222.521

NET INCREASE/DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (A+B+C+D)

(3.958.117)

(1.139.851)

E.CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

5.685.115

2.491.606

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD (A+B+C+D+E)

3

1.726.998

1.351.755

ASELSAN ELEKTRONİK SANAYİ VE TİCARET A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTH ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

(Amounts are expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira (''TL'') and in thousands of "Foreign Currency" unless otherwise stated.)

1. ORGANIZATION AND OPERATIONS OF THE GROUP

ASELSAN Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi ("the Company") was established in order to engage principally in research, development, engineering, production, tests, assembly, integration and sales, after sales support, consultancy and trading activities, to provide and conduct all sorts of activities for project preparation, engineering, consultancy, service providing, training, contracting, construction, publishing, trading, operation and internet services regarding various software, equipment, system, tools, material and platforms in the fields of electrical, electronics, microwave, electro-optics, guidance, computer, data processing, encryption, security, mechanics, chemistry and related areas within the army, navy, air force and aerospace applications to all institutions, organizations, companies and individual consumers.

The Company was established at the end of 1975 as a corporation by Turkish Land Forces Foundation. The Company commenced its production activities in Macunköy Facilities in early 1979.

As of the reporting date, the Company has been organized under five divisions under the Vice Presidential Sector with regard to investment and production requirements of projects. These divisions comprise Communication and Information Technologies Vice Presidency (''HBT''), Radar and Electronic Warfare Systems Vice Presidency (''REHİS''), Defence Systems Technologies Vice Presidency (''SST'') and Microelectronics, Guidance & Electro-Optics Vice Presidency (''MGEO'') and Transportation, Security, Energy, Automation and Medical Systems Vice Presidency (''UGES'').

In addition to the Vice Presidencies above, the Company organization also includes the Financial Management Vice Presidency, Corporate Management Vice Presidency, Technology and Strategy Management Vice Presidency, Business Development, Marketing Vice Presidency, Supply Chain Management Vice Presidency and R&D Management Vice Presidency making a total of six Vice Presidencies; in addition to these, there are also Legal Affairs and Private Secreteriat.

The Internal Audit Department and Board of Directors Planning and Coordination Management have been established under the Board of Directors.

The Company maintains production and engineering operations in Ankara, Macunköy, Akyurt and Gölbaşı campuses and engineering operations in METU Teknokent, Hacettepe Teknokent, Gebze IT Valley and Teknopark İstanbul. General Management is located in Ankara Macunköy.

Turkish Armed Forces Foundation ("TSKGV") is the main shareholder of the Company which holds 74,20 percent of the capital and maintains control of the Company. TSKGV was established on 17 June 1987 with the law number 3388, in order to manufacture or import guns, equipment and appliances needed for Turkish Armed Forces.

The Company is registered to Capital Markets Board of Türkiye ("CMB") and its shares have been quoted in Borsa İstanbul Anonim Şirketi ("BIST") since 1990. As of 30 September 2023, 25,80 percent of the Company's shares are publicly traded (31 December 2022: 25,80 percent) (Note 13).

The Company's trade registry address is Mehmet Akif Ersoy Mahallesi İstiklal Marşı Caddesi No:16

06200 Yenimahalle/Ankara. The average number of personnel employed by the Group as of 30 September 2023 is 11.454 (31 December 2022: 10.948).

8

