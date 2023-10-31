ASELSAN ELEKTRONİK SANAYİ VE TİCARET A.Ş. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE NINE MONTH ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2023

(Amounts are expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira (''TL'') and in thousands of "Foreign Currency" unless otherwise stated.)

1. ORGANIZATION AND OPERATIONS OF THE GROUP

ASELSAN Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi ("the Company") was established in order to engage principally in research, development, engineering, production, tests, assembly, integration and sales, after sales support, consultancy and trading activities, to provide and conduct all sorts of activities for project preparation, engineering, consultancy, service providing, training, contracting, construction, publishing, trading, operation and internet services regarding various software, equipment, system, tools, material and platforms in the fields of electrical, electronics, microwave, electro-optics, guidance, computer, data processing, encryption, security, mechanics, chemistry and related areas within the army, navy, air force and aerospace applications to all institutions, organizations, companies and individual consumers.

The Company was established at the end of 1975 as a corporation by Turkish Land Forces Foundation. The Company commenced its production activities in Macunköy Facilities in early 1979.

As of the reporting date, the Company has been organized under five divisions under the Vice Presidential Sector with regard to investment and production requirements of projects. These divisions comprise Communication and Information Technologies Vice Presidency (''HBT''), Radar and Electronic Warfare Systems Vice Presidency (''REHİS''), Defence Systems Technologies Vice Presidency (''SST'') and Microelectronics, Guidance & Electro-Optics Vice Presidency (''MGEO'') and Transportation, Security, Energy, Automation and Medical Systems Vice Presidency (''UGES'').

In addition to the Vice Presidencies above, the Company organization also includes the Financial Management Vice Presidency, Corporate Management Vice Presidency, Technology and Strategy Management Vice Presidency, Business Development, Marketing Vice Presidency, Supply Chain Management Vice Presidency and R&D Management Vice Presidency making a total of six Vice Presidencies; in addition to these, there are also Legal Affairs and Private Secreteriat.

The Internal Audit Department and Board of Directors Planning and Coordination Management have been established under the Board of Directors.

The Company maintains production and engineering operations in Ankara, Macunköy, Akyurt and Gölbaşı campuses and engineering operations in METU Teknokent, Hacettepe Teknokent, Gebze IT Valley and Teknopark İstanbul. General Management is located in Ankara Macunköy.

Turkish Armed Forces Foundation ("TSKGV") is the main shareholder of the Company which holds 74,20 percent of the capital and maintains control of the Company. TSKGV was established on 17 June 1987 with the law number 3388, in order to manufacture or import guns, equipment and appliances needed for Turkish Armed Forces.

The Company is registered to Capital Markets Board of Türkiye ("CMB") and its shares have been quoted in Borsa İstanbul Anonim Şirketi ("BIST") since 1990. As of 30 September 2023, 25,80 percent of the Company's shares are publicly traded (31 December 2022: 25,80 percent) (Note 13).

The Company's trade registry address is Mehmet Akif Ersoy Mahallesi İstiklal Marşı Caddesi No:16

06200 Yenimahalle/Ankara. The average number of personnel employed by the Group as of 30 September 2023 is 11.454 (31 December 2022: 10.948).