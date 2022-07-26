Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  Asenova Krepost AD
  News
  7. Summary
    ASKR   BG11ASASBT10

ASENOVA KREPOST AD

(ASKR)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
14.60 BGN    0.00%
Asenova Krepost : Coupon Payment

07/26/2022 | 03:09am EDT
Coupon Payment 26.07.2022 10:00:02 (local time)

Company: Asenova Krepost AD-Asenovgrad (ASKB)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Asenova Krepost AD-Asenovgrad
- BSE code: ASKB
- ISIN: BG2100008213
- Date of interest payment: 30.07.2022
- Coupon rate: 6m EURIBOR + 3.6 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 29.07.2022 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 27.07.2022 (Ex Date: 28.07.2022).

Disclaimer

Asenova Krepost AD published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 07:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
