25.07.2023 10:00:02 (local time)

Company: Asenova Krepost AD-Asenovgrad (ASKB)

In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:

- Issuer: Asenova Krepost AD-Asenovgrad

- BSE code: ASKB

- ISIN: BG2100008213

- Date of interest payment: 30.07.2023

- Coupon rate: 6m EURIBOR + 3.6 %

- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 28.07.2023 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.

- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 26.07.2023 (Ex Date: 27.07.2023).