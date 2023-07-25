Company: Asenova Krepost AD-Asenovgrad (ASKB)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Asenova Krepost AD-Asenovgrad
- BSE code: ASKB
- ISIN: BG2100008213
- Date of interest payment: 30.07.2023
- Coupon rate: 6m EURIBOR + 3.6 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 28.07.2023 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 26.07.2023 (Ex Date: 27.07.2023).
Disclaimer
Asenova Krepost AD published this content on 25 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 07:04:10 UTC.