Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Asenova Krepost AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASKR   BG11ASASBT10

ASENOVA KREPOST AD

(ASKR)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-22
15.00 BGN   +1.35%
10:42aAsenova Krepost : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
01/24Asenova Krepost : Coupon Payment
PU
2022Asenova Krepost : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asenova Krepost : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

02/24/2023 | 10:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee) 24.02.2023 17:08:55 (local time)

Company: Asenova Krepost AD-Asenovgrad (ASKB)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 31 December 2022 from ABV Investments EOOD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of the issue, ISIN BG2100008213, of Asenova Krepost AD (ASKB).
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Asenova Krepost AD published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 15:40:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ASENOVA KREPOST AD
10:42aAsenova Krepost : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' truste..
PU
01/24Asenova Krepost : Coupon Payment
PU
2022Asenova Krepost : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' truste..
PU
2022Asenova Krepost : Coupon Payment
PU
2022Asenova Krepost : Coupon Payment
PU
2022Asenova Krepost : Coupon Payment
PU
2022Asenova Krepost : Coupon Payment
PU
2015Asenova Krepost Reports Non-Consolidated Earnings Results for the First Quarter of 2015
CI
More news
Chart ASENOVA KREPOST AD
Duration : Period :
Asenova Krepost AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Nikola Peev Mishev CO-Chief Executive Officer
Bogdan Atanasov Bibov CO-Chief Executive Officer
Severina Stefanova Zhileva Member-Supervisory Board
Dina Krsteva Paskova Member-Supervisory Board
Lyubomir Todorov Chakarov Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASENOVA KREPOST AD2.04%35
APTARGROUP, INC.4.16%7 492
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.1.32%7 433
FP CORPORATION-8.18%2 113
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.17.60%1 291
SCIENTEX12.73%1 269