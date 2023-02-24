Asenova Krepost : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

24.02.2023 17:08:55 (local time)

Company: Asenova Krepost AD-Asenovgrad (ASKB)

BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 31 December 2022 from ABV Investments EOOD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of the issue, ISIN BG2100008213, of Asenova Krepost AD (ASKB).

The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

