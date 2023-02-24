Asenova Krepost : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
24.02.2023 17:08:55 (local time)
Company: Asenova Krepost AD-Asenovgrad (ASKB)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 31 December 2022 from ABV Investments EOOD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of the issue, ISIN BG2100008213, of Asenova Krepost AD (ASKB).
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.
Disclaimer
Asenova Krepost AD published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 15:40:54 UTC.