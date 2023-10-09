Placing of an issue under supervision 09.10.2023 15:51:23 (local time)
Company: Asenova Krepost AD-Asenovgrad (ASKR)
In view of the expiry of the surveillance period, BSE terminates the surveillance and confirms the listing on the BSE Main Market, Standard Equities Segment, of the issue of shares of Asenova Krepost AD-Asenovgrad (ASKR), ISIN BG11ASASBT10.
