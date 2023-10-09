Assenova Krepost AD is a Bulgaria-based company principally engaged in the production and supply of polypropylene and polyethylene packaging. It produces packaging and small polyethylene containers for the chemical, food, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and tobacco industries. The Company's products are divided into three groups. Transport packaging which includes flexible woven containers- BIG BAGS; slings flexible, made of polypropylene, for single use; polypropylene woven bags; coated polypropylene woven bags AD STAR; low density polyethylene bags; low density polyethylene shrinkable film, stretch film, low density polyethylene liner and coverings. Consumer packaging containing biaxial oriented polypropylene film, multilayer films, polyamide casings for sausages, polyethylene films for machine packaging, shopping bags and refuse bags.