  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Asensus Surgical, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ASXC   US04367G1031

ASENSUS SURGICAL, INC.

(ASXC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:43:51 2023-01-12 pm EST
0.4870 USD   +6.80%
Asensus Surgical : ASXC J.P. Morgan Presentation

01/12/2023 | 03:00pm EST
41ST ANNUAL J.P.

MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Anthony Fernando, President & CEO Shameze Rampertab, EVP & CFO

January 12, 2023

© 2023 Asensus Surgical

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation includes statements relating to the Senhance® Surgical System's market development and a general corporate update for Asensus Surgical. These statements and other statements regarding our future plans and goals constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control, and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to, whether we can successfully advance our Performance-Guided Surgery initiative, the market development activities related to the Senhance Surgical System will be successful, the pace of adoption of our products by surgeons will increase, the success and market opportunity of our products, the impact of the ongoing pandemic on our business and our customers, the effect on our business of existing and new regulatory requirements, and other economic and competitive factors. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this presentation and speak only as of the origination date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

H

We believe in digitizing the interface between the

surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of

Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking the Clinical Intelligence to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

3

© 2023 Asensus Surgical, Inc.

The Reality of Surgery

1 in 5 patients undergoing surgery has 1

or more complications*

Overall profit margin decreased from 5.8% for patients without complications to 0.1% for patients with complications.**

Essentially, hospitals make no money if there is a complication.

* Eelke Bosma, MD, et al. Variable impact of complications in general surgery: a prospective cohort study. Can J Surg. 2012 Jun; 55(3): 163-170. [https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3364303/ ]

4

** Barry Rosenberg, MD, MBA1; Bennett Lane, MS2; Atul Gawande, MD, MPH3. Economic Impact of Surgical Complications on Hospitals. JAMA Surg. 2016;151(11):1090-1091. doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2016.2308

© 2023 Asensus Surgical, Inc.

We Expect More From Surgery

The Future Requires Different

1

Increase safety for better outcomes which lead to better patient and provider satisfaction

Capabilities

and a Holistic

Approach.

2

Reduce surgical variability and factors that

contribute to poor outcomes

Guide surgeons to successfully navigate when

Asensus is Uniquely Positioned to Deliver This.

  1. unexpected events occur to effectively reduce surgical errors and complications
    Provide real-time clinical intelligence and
  2. capabilities to create more predictable outcomes to meet value-based care constraints

5

© 2023 Asensus Surgical, Inc.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asensus Surgical Inc. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 19:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7,60 M - -
Net income 2022 -76,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 108 M 108 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 14,2x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,59x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Anthony Fernando President Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shameze Rampertab Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David B. Milne Independent Chairman
Cameron Pedersen Vice President-Global Research & Development
Richard C. Pfenniger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASENSUS SURGICAL, INC.31.37%108
ABBOTT LABORATORIES3.06%197 285
MEDTRONIC PLC3.35%106 840
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY0.73%72 815
DEXCOM, INC.-6.25%41 005
HOYA CORPORATION4.96%35 868