ASENSUS SURGICAL, INC.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call for February 28, 2022

02/22/2022 | 06:56am EST
Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery™, announced today that it plans to release 2021 fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial and operating results after the market closes on Monday, February 28, 2022. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results starting at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The call will be concurrently webcast.

To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial 1-855-327-6837 for domestic callers and 1-631-891-4304 for international callers, and reference conference ID 10017809 approximately ten minutes prior to the start time. To access the live audio webcast or archived recording, use the following link https://ir.asensus.com/events-and-presentations. The replay will be available on the Company’s website.

About Asensus Surgical, Inc.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. This builds upon the foundation of Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System powered by the Intelligent Surgical Unit™ (ISU™) to increase surgeon control and reduce surgical variability. With the addition of machine vision, augmented intelligence, and deep learning capabilities throughout the surgical experience, we intend to holistically address the current clinical, cognitive and economic shortcomings that drive surgical outcomes and value-based healthcare. Learn more about Performance-Guided Surgery and Digital Laparoscopy with the Senhance Surgical System here: www.senhance.com. Now available for sale in the US, EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries. For a complete list of indications for use, visit: www.senhance.com/indications. For more information, visit www.asensus.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7,30 M - -
Net income 2021 -62,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 158 M 158 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 21,6x
Capi. / Sales 2022 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,67 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 497%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Fernando President Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shameze Rampertab Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David B. Milne Independent Chairman
Cameron Pedersen Vice President-Global Research & Development
Jane H. Hsaio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASENSUS SURGICAL, INC.-39.64%158
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-17.02%205 957
MEDTRONIC PLC-2.77%135 236
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY4.99%75 191
HOYA CORPORATION-12.48%48 123
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.07%41 232