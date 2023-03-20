Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Asensus Surgical, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASXC   US04367G1031

ASENSUS SURGICAL, INC.

(ASXC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:30:46 2023-03-20 am EDT
0.6240 USD   +3.16%
10:13aAsensus Surgical Shares Rise on FDA Pediatric Nod for Senhance System
DJ
06:55aAsensus Surgical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance For Pediatric Indication for Senhance Surgical System
AQ
03/13Asensus Surgical : ASXC Oppenheimer Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asensus Surgical Shares Rise on FDA Pediatric Nod for Senhance System

03/20/2023 | 10:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Colin Kellaher


Shares of Asensus Surgical Inc. rose more than 10% on Monday after the medical-device company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the expanded use of its Senhance System to treat pediatric patients.

The Durham, N.C., company said it has seen strong early clinical use in Europe, where the system is already approved for pediatric patients.

The FDA first approved the Senhance System, robotically-assisted surgical device for minimally invasive surgery, for use in adults in 2017.

Asensus shares were recently changing hands at 67 cents, up about 10%.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-20-23 1012ET

All news about ASENSUS SURGICAL, INC.
10:13aAsensus Surgical Shares Rise on FDA Pediatric Nod for Senhance System
DJ
06:55aAsensus Surgical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance For Pediatric Indication for Senhance Su..
AQ
03/13Asensus Surgical : ASXC Oppenheimer Presentation
PU
03/07Insider Buy: Asensus Surgical
MT
03/06HC Wainwright Adjusts Price Target on Asensus Surgical to $2 From $3, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
03/06Asensus Surgical to Participate in the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference
AQ
03/02Asensus Surgical : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/02ASENSUS SURGICAL, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
03/02Asensus Surgical, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
03/02Earnings Flash (ASXC) ASENSUS SURGICAL Posts Q4 Revenue $2.46M, vs. Street Est of $2.5M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASENSUS SURGICAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11,2 M - -
Net income 2023 -70,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,33x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 145 M 145 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 13,0x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,40x
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart ASENSUS SURGICAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Asensus Surgical, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASENSUS SURGICAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,60 $
Average target price 1,75 $
Spread / Average Target 189%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony Fernando President Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shameze Rampertab Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David B. Milne Independent Chairman
Cameron Pedersen Vice President-Global Research & Development
Motti Frimer VP-Digital Solutions, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASENSUS SURGICAL, INC.74.27%145
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-11.64%168 598
MEDTRONIC PLC0.73%104 159
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-7.36%66 882
DEXCOM, INC.0.61%44 024
HOYA CORPORATION12.55%38 435