Asensus Surgical Shares Rise on FDA Pediatric Nod for Senhance System

By Colin Kellaher

Shares of Asensus Surgical Inc. rose more than 10% on Monday after the medical-device company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the expanded use of its Senhance System to treat pediatric patients.

The Durham, N.C., company said it has seen strong early clinical use in Europe, where the system is already approved for pediatric patients.

The FDA first approved the Senhance System, robotically-assisted surgical device for minimally invasive surgery, for use in adults in 2017.

Asensus shares were recently changing hands at 67 cents, up about 10%.

