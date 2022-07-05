Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Asensus Surgical, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ASXC   US04367G1031

ASENSUS SURGICAL, INC.

(ASXC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-05 pm EDT
0.3901 USD   +2.12%
ASENSUS SURGICAL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
Asensus Surgical, Inc. to Showcase the Senhance Surgical System and Performance-Guided Surgery in Upcoming Society of Robotic and Digital Surgery Conference
CI
Asensus Surgical to Showcase the Senhance Surgical System and Performance-Guided Surgery in Upcoming Society of Robotic and Digital Surgery Conference
AQ
Asensus Surgical : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/05/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Shameze Rampertab
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ASENSUS SURGICAL, INC. [ASXC] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
EVP, Chief Financial Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O ASENSUS SURGICAL, INC. , 1 TW ALEXANDER DRIVE, SUITE 160
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
DURHAM NC 27703
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Shameze Rampertab
C/O ASENSUS SURGICAL, INC.
1 TW ALEXANDER DRIVE, SUITE 160
DURHAM, NC27703

EVP, Chief Financial Officer
Signatures
/s/ Joshua Weingard, as attorney-in-fact for Shameze Rampertab 2022-07-05
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Lapse of forfeiture restrictions on one third of the grant of the time-based restricted stock units ("RSUs") and on one third of the performance-based RSUs awarded on August 24, 2020.
(2) Each RSU represents the right to receive one share of the Registrant's common stock.
(3) Lapse of forfeiture restrictions on the 10,000 time-based RSUs from this grant made on August 24, 2020.
(4) Lapse of forfeiture restrictions on the 6,667 performance-based RSUs from this grant made on August 24, 2020.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Asensus Surgical Inc. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 21:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
