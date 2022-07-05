Asensus Surgical : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
07/05/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Shameze Rampertab
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ASENSUS SURGICAL, INC. [ASXC]
EVP, Chief Financial Officer /
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
C/O ASENSUS SURGICAL, INC. , 1 TW ALEXANDER DRIVE, SUITE 160
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
DURHAM
NC
27703
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Shameze Rampertab
C/O ASENSUS SURGICAL, INC.
1 TW ALEXANDER DRIVE, SUITE 160
DURHAM, NC27703
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
Signatures
/s/ Joshua Weingard, as attorney-in-fact for Shameze Rampertab
2022-07-05
Explanation of Responses:
(1)
Lapse of forfeiture restrictions on one third of the grant of the time-based restricted stock units ("RSUs") and on one third of the performance-based RSUs awarded on August 24, 2020.
(2)
Each RSU represents the right to receive one share of the Registrant's common stock.
(3)
Lapse of forfeiture restrictions on the 10,000 time-based RSUs from this grant made on August 24, 2020.
(4)
Lapse of forfeiture restrictions on the 6,667 performance-based RSUs from this grant made on August 24, 2020.
Asensus Surgical Inc. published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 21:33:04 UTC.