Asep Medical : Financial Statements Q2 2022

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Asep Medical Holdings Inc. (the "Company") for the six months ended June 30, 2022 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management, and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
ASEP Medical Holdings Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - unaudited
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
3,339,512
$
5,290,070
GST receivable
98,035
73,398
Prepaids and deposits
757,324
390,761
4,194,871
5,754,229
Non-current assets
Equipment
57,124
64,043
Intangible assets
24,263,384
24,897,860
24,320,508
24,961,903
TOTAL ASSETS
$
28,515,379
$
30,716,132
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
227,079
$
124,916
Accrued interest
19,288
19,288
TOTAL LIABILITIES
246,367
144,204
EQUITY
Share capital
19,467,132
19,467,132
Warrants reserve
35,921
35,921
Contributed surplus
1,721,164
956,227
Deficit
(4,754,957)
(2,200,086)
16,469,260
18,259,194
Non-controlling interest
11,799,752
12,312,734
TOTAL EQUITY
28,269,012
30,571,928
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
28,515,379
$
30,716,132
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
On behalf of the board:
"Derrold Norgaard"
"Timothy Murphy"
Derrold Norgaard, Chairman of the Audit Committee
Timothy Murphy, Director
and Independent Director
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
ASEP Medical Holdings Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss - unaudited Expressed in Canadian Dollars
For the three months ended
For the period from
For the six
January 20, 2021
months ended
(incorporation) to
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Expenses
Amortization - Notes 4 & 5
$
320,116
$
- j
$
641,395
$
- j
Compensation
132,158
-
263,123
-
Consulting
125,922
97,060
281,740
97,060
General & administrative
319,327
-
579,180
1
Interest expense
-
10,486
-
10,486
Patent fees
51,035
-
66,040
-
Professional fees
118,625
856
199,081
92,914
Research & development costs
161,335
-
271,843
-
Share-based compensation - Note 6
278,584
-
764,937
-
Total expenses
1,507,102
108,402
3,067,339
200,462
Loss before other income (expenses)
(1,507,102)
(108,402)
(3,067,339)
(200,462)
Foreign exchange loss
-
-
(514)
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for period
$
(1,507,102)
$
(108,402)
$
(3,067,853)
$
(200,462)
Net loss attributable to:
Shareholders of ASEP
$
(1,153,033)
$
(108,402)
$
(2,554,871)
$
(200,462)
Non-controlling interest - Note 7
(354,069)
-
(512,982)
-
$
(1,507,102)
$
(108,402)
$
(3,067,854)
$
(200,462)
Loss per share - basic and fully diluted
$
(0.03)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.05)
$
(0.02)
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding - basic and fully diluted
56,130,344
14,905,556
56,130,344
9,434,783
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
ASEP Medical Holdings Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity - unaudited
Expressed in Canadian Dollars
Share Capital
Warrant
Contributed
Equity
Non-
attributable to
controlling
Issued Shares
Amount
reserves
surplus
Deficit
shareholders
interest
Total
Balance at January 20, 2021
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Issuance of common shares for cash
17,000,000
140,500
-
-
-
140,500
-
140,500
Share issue costs
-
(2,801)
-
-
-
(2,801)
-
(2,801)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for
period
-
-
-
-
(259,059)
(259,059)
-
(259,059)
Balance at June 30, 2021
17,000,000
$
137,699
$
-
$
-
$
(259,059)
$
(121,360)
-
$
(121,360)
Balance at December 31, 2021
56,130,344
$
19,467,132
$
35,921
$
956,227
$
(2,200,086)
$
18,259,194
$
12,312,734
$
30,571,928
Share-based compensation (Note 6)
-
-
-
764,937
-
764,937
-
764,937
Net loss and comprehensive loss for
period
-
-
-
-
(2,554,871)
(2,554,871)
(512,982)
(3,067,853)
Balance at June 30, 2022
56,130,344
$
19,467,132
$
35,921
$
1,721,164
$
(4,754,957)
$
16,469,260
$
11,799,752
$
28,269,012
See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements
