Asep Medical : Financial Statements Q2 2022

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF THE

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Asep Medical Holdings Inc. (the "Company") for the six months ended June 30, 2022 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management, and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.