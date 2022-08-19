Log in
    ASEP   CA04368A1057

ASEP MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC

(ASEP)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:39 2022-08-18 pm EDT
0.2000 CAD   +33.33%
08/19ASEP MEDICAL : Management Discussion & Analysis Q2 2022
PU
08/19ASEP MEDICAL : Financial Statements Q2 2022
PU
07/05Asep Medical Holdings Inc. Announces Change of CEO
CI
Asep Medical : Financial Statements Q2 2022

08/19/2022 | 09:26pm EDT
ASEP MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the six months ended June 30, 2022

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF THE

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Asep Medical Holdings Inc. (the "Company") for the six months ended June 30, 2022 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management, and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

ASEP Medical Holdings Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position - unaudited

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Notes

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

3,339,512

$

5,290,070

GST receivable

98,035

73,398

Prepaids and deposits

757,324

390,761

4,194,871

5,754,229

Non-current assets

Equipment

4

57,124

64,043

Intangible assets

5

24,263,384

24,897,860

24,320,508

24,961,903

TOTAL ASSETS

$

28,515,379

$

30,716,132

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

227,079

$

124,916

Accrued interest

19,288

19,288

TOTAL LIABILITIES

246,367

144,204

EQUITY

Share capital

19,467,132

19,467,132

Warrants reserve

35,921

35,921

Contributed surplus

1,721,164

956,227

Deficit

(4,754,957)

(2,200,086)

16,469,260

18,259,194

Non-controlling interest

7

11,799,752

12,312,734

TOTAL EQUITY

28,269,012

30,571,928

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

28,515,379

$

30,716,132

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

On behalf of the board:

"Derrold Norgaard"

"Timothy Murphy"

Derrold Norgaard, Chairman of the Audit Committee

Timothy Murphy, Director

and Independent Director

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

3

ASEP Medical Holdings Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss - unaudited Expressed in Canadian Dollars

For the three months ended

For the period from

For the six

January 20, 2021

months ended

(incorporation) to

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Expenses

Amortization - Notes 4 & 5

$

320,116

$

- j

$

641,395

$

- j

Compensation

132,158

-

263,123

-

Consulting

125,922

97,060

281,740

97,060

General & administrative

319,327

-

579,180

1

Interest expense

-

10,486

-

10,486

Patent fees

51,035

-

66,040

-

Professional fees

118,625

856

199,081

92,914

Research & development costs

161,335

-

271,843

-

Share-based compensation - Note 6

278,584

-

764,937

-

Total expenses

1,507,102

108,402

3,067,339

200,462

Loss before other income (expenses)

(1,507,102)

(108,402)

(3,067,339)

(200,462)

Foreign exchange loss

-

-

(514)

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for period

$

(1,507,102)

$

(108,402)

$

(3,067,853)

$

(200,462)

Net loss attributable to:

Shareholders of ASEP

$

(1,153,033)

$

(108,402)

$

(2,554,871)

$

(200,462)

Non-controlling interest - Note 7

(354,069)

-

(512,982)

-

$

(1,507,102)

$

(108,402)

$

(3,067,854)

$

(200,462)

Loss per share - basic and fully diluted

$

(0.03)

$

(0.01)

$

(0.05)

$

(0.02)

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding - basic and fully diluted

56,130,344

14,905,556

56,130,344

9,434,783

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

4

ASEP Medical Holdings Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity - unaudited

Expressed in Canadian Dollars

Share Capital

Warrant

Contributed

Equity

Non-

attributable to

controlling

Issued Shares

Amount

reserves

surplus

Deficit

shareholders

interest

Total

Balance at January 20, 2021

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Issuance of common shares for cash

17,000,000

140,500

-

-

-

140,500

-

140,500

Share issue costs

-

(2,801)

-

-

-

(2,801)

-

(2,801)

Net loss and comprehensive loss for

period

-

-

-

-

(259,059)

(259,059)

-

(259,059)

Balance at June 30, 2021

17,000,000

$

137,699

$

-

$

-

$

(259,059)

$

(121,360)

-

$

(121,360)

Balance at December 31, 2021

56,130,344

$

19,467,132

$

35,921

$

956,227

$

(2,200,086)

$

18,259,194

$

12,312,734

$

30,571,928

Share-based compensation (Note 6)

-

-

-

764,937

-

764,937

-

764,937

Net loss and comprehensive loss for

period

-

-

-

-

(2,554,871)

(2,554,871)

(512,982)

(3,067,853)

Balance at June 30, 2022

56,130,344

$

19,467,132

$

35,921

$

1,721,164

$

(4,754,957)

$

16,469,260

$

11,799,752

$

28,269,012

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Asep Medical Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 01:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
