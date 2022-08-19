Asep Medical : Management Discussion & Analysis Q2 2022 08/19/2022 | 09:26pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ASEP MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC INTERIM MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS For the six months ended June 30, 2022 Date of Report: August 8, 2022 INTRODUCTION Management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A) is prepared as of August 8, 2022 and provides a review of the performance of ASEP Medical Holdings Inc ("Asep" or the "Company") and should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022, the audited consolidated financial statements for the period from January 20, 2021 (date of incorporation) to December 31, 2021 ("Annual Financial Statements"), and the corresponding notes to the Annual Financial Statements, which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). This report contains discussion and analysis, which includes forward- looking statements that may differ materially from actual results achieved. All of the financial data herein has been prepared in accordance with IFRS and all figures are stated in Canadian dollars. Additional information on the Company is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements contained in this MD&A constitute "forward-looking statements". When used in this MD&A, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "propose", "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, and known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not be realized. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this MD&A. Such forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's expected financial and operating performance and the Company's plans and objectives in making an investment decision and may not be appropriate for other purposes. All forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, except as required by applicable laws. ASEP MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis June 30, 2022 - Page 2 RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES Risk factors applicable to the Company and its business include: risks related to the Company's investments in private issuers and illiquid securities, and the potential concentration of the Company's investments;

that the Company may be unable to identify sources of income to generate material cash flow and revenue, and even if identified, such sources of income may be unavailable to the Company;

that the Company is heavily reliant on its directors and management, and they only devote part of their time and efforts to the affairs of the Company;

risks related to the Company's investment approach, objectives and strategy;

the ability of the Company to identify other potential investment opportunities on satisfactory terms or at all;

risks relating to available investment opportunities and competition for investments;

the ability of the Company to obtain future financing on acceptable terms or at all;

global financial conditions related to Covid-19 which have adversely affected the companies in which the Company has invested and the duration of which is undetermined at this time; and,

Covid-19 which have adversely affected the companies in which the Company has invested and the duration of which is undetermined at this time; and, other risks that may arise from time to time that are beyond the knowledge and/or control of the Company. OVERALL PERFORMANCE Nature of Business and Overall Performance ASEP was incorporated under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act on January 20, 2021. On November 22, 2021, the Company commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") as a life sciences issuer under the trading symbol "ASEP". On April 19, 2022, the Company commenced trading on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "SEPSF". The Company's head office is located at Unit 420, 730 View Street, Victoria, BC V8W 3Y7. ASEP is in the business of acquiring assets, technologies and/or businesses in the areas of life sciences and medical diagnostics. In order to determine the impact early use of a diagnostic assay may have on clinical and economic outcomes, ASEP retained the services of RTI Health Solutions, the only independent, non-profit organization in the industry, whose primary objective is to provide the highest quality research and consulting services to benefit patients and improve public health. It is demonstrated that substantial savings in lives, hospital days, and costs result when a diagnostic assay, like SepsetER, becomes available to diagnose the onset of severe sepsis, enabling early treatment. The purpose of this independent assessment was to identify and verify the magnitude of these key elements. Overall, early and appropriate antibiotic treatment is associated with an absolute decrease of 7.0% in mortality and a reduction in length of stay in the hospital of 5.85 days. Based on their analysis of the ASEP MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis June 30, 2022 - Page 3 literature describing 1,141,405 sepsis hospitalizations in a year and 5,534 hospitals in the United States (US), 14.11 lives and 1,206 hospital days are saved per hospital and 79,886 lives and 6,672,375 hospital days are saved in the US. This results in a cost savings of $3.0 million to $3.9 million per hospital and $16.6 billion to $22.0 billion in the US. This third-party analysis allows us to put a figure on the potential lifesaving and economic impact that might result from the commercialization of a molecular diagnostic like SepsetER. In parallel to the continued advancements of the Company's subsidiaries, ABT Innovations Inc. ("ABT") and Sepset Biosciences Inc. ("Sepset"), the Business Development Team of ASEP is continuing a focused outreach program to identify potential clinical, manufacturing and commercialization relationships. We have identified a targeted list of companies that can potentially help us achieve our business goals as well as the ones that would have synergistic benefits from our technologies. Given that molecular diagnostics have a shorter development cycle and may result in clear overall saving (as illustrated by the RTI study mentioned above), our focus has been on potential partnerships for the SepsetER technology. As such, we have initiated contacts with a number of companies in the space. Our discussions thus far have contemplated stages of involvement and key territories including the USA, EU and Asia. We are also working on identifying potential companies that would be interested in our therapeutics technology in order to start cultivating these relationships as we move forward throughout the balance of the year. The Company has also filed for a new provisional patent based on the recent discovery that sepsis patients can be further divided into different mechanistic groups, called endotypes. This discovery will serve as the basis for our next generation sepsis diagnostic test that will enable a personalized medicine approach for sepsis patients by providing doctors with important information regarding optimal treatment regimens. Furthermore, the Company received official approvals for the European and Australian versions of the patent underlying the SepsetER diagnostic test on May 11, 2022 and June 16, 2022, respectively. With regards to the European patent, Asep has initiated the process to validate the patent in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK, providing a wide range of markets where the test may be sold once it receives regulatory approval. ABT continued to make progress advancing the synthetic antibiofilm and immunomodulatory peptide technology towards clinical trials. ABT continued their collaboration with iFyber to develop peptide loaded wound dressings and are particularly engaged in identifying biocompatible and resorbable materials that facilitate sustained peptide release and potent antibiofilm activity. Prototype dressings have been evaluated in mouse and pig models of efficacy, demonstrating better antimicrobial activity than other commercially available wound care products. In addition, ABT scientists have continued to look for antibiotic candidates that work in synergy with their proprietary peptide technology that could be combined in an aqueous solution and applied as an ointment to wound sites. ABT has also initiated detailed in vivo toxicity studies in mice to characterize the mechanisms of action underlying the toxic effects of the peptides (if any) that occur at high concentrations. This information will be essential to inform future formulation studies and will reveal the optimal route of delivery for the peptides to achieve peak activity and lowest toxicity. Finally, in collaboration with the Nanomedicines Innovation Network, they have developed lipid nanoparticle formulation candidates to facilitate peptide delivery and release in vivo while mitigating issues related to aggregation and toxicity. Sepset made progress on the design and development of their first generation in vitro diagnostic test for sepsis named SepsetER. The machine learning algorithm underlying SepsetER was further refined. The PCR primers and TaqMan probe sequences were also further refined to enhance specificity for the RNA sequences corresponding to our gene of interest. These new sequences were synthesized and validated for their ability to amplify the six-genes in the proprietary sepsis gene signature. The PCR primers and TaqMan probe sequences for the housekeeping genes (whose expression levels are unaffected by sepsis status) were ASEP MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis June 30, 2022 - Page 4 also refined and validated using the same criteria. This change ensures that there is no signal due to amplification from genomic DNA sequences that may be present within a sample. In silico analysis of the gene targets was also performed to ensure broad coverage of the most common transcript variants of the signature genes and that there are no off-target products that could arise from the presence of common human pathogens whose RNA may be isolated from patient blood samples. All testing and validation was performed on the 7500 Fast Dx RT-qPCR Instrument from Applied Biosystems, which is a widely used diagnostic platform found in many clinical diagnostic labs. An in-house prototype of the SepsetER test kit was prepared and its ability to quantify the gene expression levels from RNA samples isolated from healthy donors was assessed. Furthermore, several commercially available RNA isolation kits were tested for their ability to isolate RNA from blood samples and an optimal RNA isolation procedure was established. Lastly, in anticipation of engaging with the FDA for a pre-submission meeting as well as initiating a prospective clinical trial to evaluate the performance of SepsetER in a clinical setting, a leading contract research organization was engaged to complete a regulatory strategy assessment of SepsetER's progress towards an eventual regulatory submission. In addition, Sepset selected a quality management system (QMS) platform that specializes in QMS solutions for medical device companies. These two activities are key steps to ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements, as the SepsetER test approaches its pivotal clinical trial for validation. As of the date of filing this MD&A, the Company has the following subsidiaries: Principal Percentage Activity Location Owned Asep Medical Inc. Life Sciences Canada 100% ABT Innovations Inc. ("ABT") Life Sciences Canada 50.1% Sepset Biosciences Inc. ("Sepset") Life Sciences Canada 50.1% The Company's subsidiary, ABT, owns 100% of ABT Peptides Inc, an inactive company incorporated in British Columbia, Canada. ABT Innovations Inc. ABT was incorporated on July 3, 2015 pursuant to the provisions of the BCBCA under the name "ABT Innovations Inc." for the purpose of ensuring the commercialization of the broad peptide technology developed by its founder, Dr. Robert E.W. Hancock. This peptide technology covers a broad range of therapeutic applications including bacterial biofilm infections (medical device infections, chronic infections, lung, bladder, wound, dental, skin, ear-nose and throat, sinusitis, orthopedic, etc.), representing two thirds of all infections, anti-inflammatories,anti-infectiveimmune-modulators and vaccine adjuvants. Sepset Biosciences Inc. Sepset was incorporated on April 23, 2015 pursuant to the provisions of the BCBCA under the name "Sepset Biosciences Inc." for the purpose of ensuring the commercialization of a diagnostic kit for predicting the onset of severe sepsis and organ failure that was developed by its founder Dr. Robert E.W. Hancock. Its diagnostic technology involves a patient gene expression signature that is identified in the blood and assessable by nucleic acid amplification technologies. Sepset's diagnostic technology differs from current diagnostic tests in enabling diagnosis of severe sepsis within 1-2 hours of first clinical presentation (i.e., in the emergency room), while other diagnostics only provide diagnosis after 24-48 hours. Sepset believes ASEP MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis June 30, 2022 - Page 5 this will enable critical early decisions to be made by physicians regarding appropriate therapies and reduces mortality and morbidity. Changes in Management and Board of Directors On July 5, 2022, the Company appointed Dr. Robert E. W. Hancock as the CEO and Chairman of the Company. Dr. Hancock replaces Rudy Mazzocchi, the former CEO and Chairman, who stepped down due to health reasons. Dr. Hancock is a world-leading expert in infectious diseases. In recognition of his research work, Dr. Hancock has received numerous awards and honours including the Prix Galien (highest award for Canadian pharmaceutical research and innovation), the Killam Prize (Canada Council's prize for health research), Michael Smith CIHR Researcher of the Year, the ICAAC Aventis Antimicrobial Research Award (leading award worldwide for antimicrobial research) and in 2001 he was inducted as an Officer of the Order of Canada (Canada's second highest honour). Dr. Hancock will be stepping down as COO and will be replaced by Timothy Murphy, a current member of the Company's board of directors. Mr. Murphy is an experienced business lawyer and executive with a strong background in mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property and technology licensing. Results of Operations These results of operations should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022, which are being filed concurrently with this MD&A. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars. Six months period ended June 30, 2022 compared to period from January 21, 2021 to June 30, 2021 (Information extracted from the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements) For the period from January 20, 2021 Six months ended (incorporation) to June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Expenses Amortization $ 641,395 $ - Compensation 263,123 - Consulting 281,740 97,060 General & administrative 579,180 1 Interest expense - 10,486 Patent fees 66,040 - Professional fees 199,081 92,914 Research & development costs 271,843 - Share-based compensation 764,937 - Total expenses 3,067,339 200,462 Loss before other income (expenses) (3,067,339) (200,462) Foreign exchange loss (514) - Net loss and comprehensive loss for period $ (3,067,853 ) $ (200,462) This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Asep Medical Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 01:25:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about ASEP MEDICAL HOLDINGS INC 08/19 ASEP MEDICAL : Management Discussion & Analysis Q2 2022 PU 08/19 ASEP MEDICAL : Financial Statements Q2 2022 PU 07/05 Asep Medical Holdings Inc. Announces Change of CEO CI 07/05 Asep Medical Holdings Inc Announces Management Changes CI 06/13 Asep Medical Inc. Announces Allowance of European Patent for First-Generation Sepsis Di.. AQ 06/13 Asep Medical Holdings Inc Announces Allowance of European Patent for First-Generation S.. CI 06/08 Asep Medical Holdings Inc. - Receives Revocation of Cease Trade Order from the BC Secur.. AQ 06/07 CSE BULLETIN : Reinstatement - ASEP Medical Holdings Inc. (ASEP) NE 06/07 IIROC Trade Resumption - ASEP AQ 06/07 Asep Medical Holdings Inc. Receives Revocation of Cease Trade Order from the British Co.. CI