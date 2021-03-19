ASETEK – Mandatory Notification of Trade: CEO Purchases Share

19 March 2021 - CEO and primary insider of Asetek A/S André Sloth Eriksen has today purchased 3,178 shares in the open market at an average price of NOK 85.79 per share. Following the transaction, André Sloth Eriksen and closely related individuals own 337,994 Asetek shares and 361,781 options and warrants.

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Peter Dam Madsen, CFO at Asetek A/S, on March 19, 2021 at 12:25 CET