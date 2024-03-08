Asetek has been an innovative force in the global liquid cooling manufacturing industry for more than

25 years. In 2021 we introduced products for SimSports gaming. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States with a total of 134 employees. The Asetek share is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Copenhagen. In 2023 the company recorded revenue of 76.3 million USD.

Who we are

We are a high-tech company with a long history in mechatronic innovation, focusing on gaming hardware. Since our foundation we have disrupted the PC cooling market, setting new standards for performance and efficiency. In 2021, we continued to leverage our extensive capabilities with software, hardware and mechanics and entered into the world of sim racing as Asetek SimSports®. We are a diverse and agile organization located close to some key electronic manufacturing hubs in South-East Asia.

What we do

Asetek is a developer and manufacturer of high-quality gaming hardware. Since 2000, we design, manufac- ture, and sell high-quality liquid cooling solutions to most major PC and Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2021, we introduced our line of products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences, offering every sim racer in the world the possibility to push limits and redefining what's possible.