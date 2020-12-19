Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Asetek A/S    ASTK   DK0060477263

ASETEK A/S

(ASTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asetek A/S : New XPG 360mm CPU Cooler Incorporates Asetek's Most Advanced Liquid Cooling Technology

12/19/2020 | 02:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
TweetFriday, December 4, 2020
New XPG 360mm CPU Cooler Incorporates Asetek's Most Advanced Liquid Cooling Technology

XPG LEVANTE 360 All-In-One from ADATA Combines Extreme CPU Overclocking Capability, Addressable RGB Aesthetics and PWM Control

Aalborg, Denmark - December 4, 2020 -- Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler and the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming PCs and DIY enthusiasts, announced that ADATA has expanded its offering of Asetek-based CPU liquid coolers, utilizing the most advanced Asetek liquid cooling technology to date. The XTREME PERFORMANCE GEAR (XPG) LEVANTE 360 Addressable RGB Cooler provides exceptional thermal performance, PWM control and virtually silent operation to gamers, Esports pros and tech enthusiasts.

The companies worked together to create the XPG LEVANTE 360 AIO, providing targeted cooling of CPUs plus an XPG ARGB lighting design on the LEVANTE 360 pump cap. Asetek's latest liquid cooling technology advances include:

  • Maximum performance and our industry-recognized quality and reliability.
  • Out-of-Bounds temperature sensing. The cooler continuously monitors the liquid temperature and automatically boosts the pump speed to clear any temperature excursions, ensuring smooth system operation for immersive gameplay experience.
  • Even quieter operation versus previous generations.
  • System improvements resulting in enhanced permeation resistance and increased durability.

'When looking to develop our most advanced CPU cooler to date, our goal was to take extreme gameplay experiences to the next level,' said Alex Yin, Chief Gaming Officer & General Manager at XPG. 'With Asetek's very latest liquid cooling technology, the XPG LEVANTE 360 cooler combines the best CPU cooling available, superior acoustic performance and the quality and reliability synonymous with Asetek technology.'

'We are pleased to see XPG expand its offering of Asetek-based premium all-in-one coolers,' said Dipak Rao, Vice President of Global Sales and Product Management. 'Our innovations continue to raise the bar for enthusiasts looking for the ultimate in cooling technology, and gamers looking for superior experience during prolonged gaming sessions.'

For more information on the LEVANTE 360 ARGB CPU Cooler, visit www.xpg.com.

To learn more about Asetek liquid cooling, please visit www.asetek.com.

About XPG

XPG (XTREME PERFORMANCE GEAR) was established by ADATA to provide high-performance products to gamers, esports pros, and tech enthusiasts. XPG is committed to developing products that deliver extreme performance and therefore work closely with the gaming and esports community to gain insight into the real needs of users. XPG provides a full range of products from components, peripherals to devices, and create them with the highest standards of stability, reliability, and performance in mind. XPG also develops products with sheer cool designs that have earned it several prestigious international awards, such as iF Design and Good Design. Beyond products, XPG plays an active role in sponsoring and supporting esports events and teams globally to realize extreme gaming experiences at the highest levels.

www.xpg.com/en/

About Asetek
Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

www.asetek.com

Disclaimer

Asetek A/S published this content on 04 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 19:30:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ASETEK A/S
02:31pASETEK A/S : First All-In-One Liquid Cooling Solutions from Phanteks Incorporate..
PU
02:31pASETEK A/S : New XPG 360mm CPU Cooler Incorporates Asetek's Most Advanced Liquid..
PU
02:31pASETEK A/S : New XPG CPU Cooler Incorporates Asetek Liquid Cooling Technology fo..
PU
02:19pASETEK A/S : Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback ..
PU
12/16ASETEK A/S : First All-In-One Liquid Cooling Solutions from Phanteks Incorporate..
AQ
12/15ASETEK A/S : Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback ..
AQ
12/08ASETEK A/S : Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback ..
AQ
12/04ASETEK A/S : New XPG 360mm CPU Cooler Incorporates Asetek's Most Advanced Liquid..
AQ
12/01ASETEK A/S : Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback ..
AQ
11/27ASETEK A/S : - Share Capital Increase Upon Exercise of Warrants
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020
Net income 2020
Net Debt 2020
P/E ratio 2020
Yield 2020
Capitalization 314 M 313 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart ASETEK A/S
Duration : Period :
Asetek A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASETEK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
André Sloth Eriksen Chief Executive Officer
Jukka Pekka Pertola Chairman
John Hamill Chief Operating Officer
Peter Dam Madsen Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Ditlev Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ASETEK A/S241.29%313
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.41.90%54 676
HP INC.19.03%31 545
GOERTEK INC.86.85%18 333
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC8.77%16 629
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-23.58%15 677
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ