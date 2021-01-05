Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Asetek A/S    0QDT   DK0060477263

ASETEK A/S

(0QDT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asetek : A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback Programme in Accordance With the "Safe Harbour Method"

01/05/2021 | 08:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 23, 2020, Asetek A/S launched a share buyback programme, as described in company announcement of October 23, 2020. According to the programme, Asetek A/S will in the period until March 5, 2021 buy back own shares up to a maximum value of USD 4 million and with a maximum of 381,000 shares. The share buyback programme will be implemented in accordance with Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of 16th April 2014 of the European Parliament and Council and  ommission Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.






Trading day

Number of shares bought back

Average purchase price (NOK)

Amount (USD)

Total, latest announcement

173,909

89.1383

1,719,357.92

45:

28 December 2020

5,000

99.4901

57,604.77

46:

29 December 2020

4,000

103.4236

48,071.29

47:

30 December 2020

4,000

104.4508

48,757.63

Total accumulated over week 53/2020

13,000

102.2268

154,433.69

Total accumulated during the
share buy-back programme

186,909

90.0486

1,873,791.61










With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 1,021,156 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.86% of the share capital. See the enclosure for information about the individual transactions made under the share buyback programme.

About Asetek

Asetek is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for gaming and enthusiast PCs, data centers and servers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASTK.OL).

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com
Asetek A/S
Assensvej 2
DK-9220 Aalborg East
Denmark

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek-a-s-announces-transactions-carried-out-under-the-current-share-buyback-programme-in-accordanc,c3264366

The following files are available for download:

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek-as-announces-transactions-carried-out-under-the-current-share-buyback-programme-in-accordance-with-the-safe-harbour-method-301201038.html

SOURCE Asetek


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about ASETEK A/S
08:08aASETEK A/S : – Update to Full Year 2020 Guidance
PU
08:08aASETEK : A/S Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback ..
PR
08:05aASETEK A/S : - Update to Full Year 2020 Guidance
AQ
07:44aASETEK A/S : Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback ..
AQ
01/04ASETEK A/S : - Share Capital Increase to Issue Shares as Consideration to Granit..
AQ
01/01ASETEK A/S : signs IP Agreement and acquisition to strengthen Gaming and Enthusi..
AQ
2020ASETEK A/S : Announces Transactions Carried Out Under the Current Share Buyback ..
AQ
2020ASETEK A/S : Receives Order from Existing Global Data Center
PU
2020CORRECTION : Asetek Receives Order from Existing Global Data Center
PU
2020ASETEK A/S : - Share Capital Increase Upon Exercise of Warra
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ