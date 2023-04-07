Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Asetek A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A31   DK0060477263

ASETEK A/S

(A31)
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  02:04:13 2023-04-06 am EDT
0.9580 EUR   -6.08%
09:54aASETEK - Mandatory Notification of Trade
PR
09:03aASETEK - Mandatory Notification of Trade
AQ
04/04Asetek - Mandatory Notification Of Trade : Chairman and Chief Operating Officer Purchase Shares
AQ
ASETEK - Mandatory Notification of Trade

04/07/2023 | 09:54am EDT
AALBORG, Denmark, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Member of the Board of Directors and primary insider of Asetek A/S Jørgen Smidt has on 5 April 2023 purchased 28,000 shares in the open market at an average price of NOK 9.99 per share. The stock purchase is in addition to Jørgen Smidt's undertaking to subscribe for New Shares in the fully underwritten Rights Issue announced on 8 March 2023. Following the transaction, Jørgen Smidt owns 87,200 Asetek shares.

Member of the Board of Directors and primary insider of Asetek A/S Maja Frølunde Sand-Grimnitz and closely associated individuals have on 5 April 2023 purchased 14,000 shares in the open market at an average price of NOK 9.97 per share. The stock purchase is in addition to Maja Frølunde Sand-Grimnitz's undertaking to subscribe for New Shares in the fully underwritten Rights Issue announced on 8 March 2023. Following the transaction, Maja Frølunde Sand-Grimnitz and closely associated individuals own 14.000 Asetek shares.

Chief Operating Officer and primary insider of Asetek A/S John Hamill has on 5 April 2023 purchased 8,826 shares in the open market at an average price of NOK 9.33 per share. The stock purchase is in addition to John Hamill's undertaking to subscribe for New Shares in the fully underwritten Rights Issue announced on 8 March 2023. Following the transaction, John Hamill owns 237,239 Asetek shares and 342,817 warrants/options.

About Asetek 
Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.

For further information, please contact:
Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer 
Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Peter Dam Madsen, CFO at Asetek A/S, on April 07, 2023 at 15.00 CEST

The following files are available for download:

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek---mandatory-notification-of-trade-301792471.html

SOURCE Asetek


© PRNewswire 2023
fermer