ASGN Investor Presentation
August 2023
Safe Harbor
Certain information in this presentation is "forward-looking" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and involves a high degree of risk and uncertainty. Forward- looking information includes estimates of the company's future financial and operating performance.
Certain data and statements in this presentation, other than those setting forth strictly historical information, are forward-looking and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results from these estimates might differ materially. Forward-looking information includes estimates of future financial and operating performance. Our future performance is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which are set forth in our reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the SEC on February 27, 2023. We specifically disclaim any intention or duty to update any forward-looking information contained in this presentation.
Notes to the financial and operating information (page 24) are an integral part of the information presented herein.
ASGN at a Glance (NYSE: ASGN)
Our Company
Our Markets
Our Customers
ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) provides information technology and professional services in the technology, digital and creative fields across commercial and government sectors
Deep, Trusted Relationships
- Over 8,000 Customer Relationships
- Relationships with ~300 of Fortune 500
- ~24,000 billable professionals
Commercial & Federal Government IT Services offer industry knowledge and depth, scalable solutions with expansive geographic reach
Track Record of Excellence
- ~$4.6 billion LTM Revenue
- $539.3 million LTM Adjusted EBITDA
- $314.4 million LTM free cash flow
Support leading corporate enterprises and government organizations in developing, implementing and operating critical IT and business solutions through an integrated offering of professional staffing & IT consulting services
Growing Addressable Market
- Addressable market of $568 billion
- Early mover in the "shared economy"
- Favorable tailwinds: digital transformation; migration of government agencies to the cloud; applications and project management skillsets in Agile, Cloud and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP); AI roadmaps and use cases
Investment Highlights
1
Increasingly
7
IT-Centric
2
Experienced
Unique
Go-To-
Management
Market
Team
Strategy
63
Strong Track
Countercyclical
Record
Government
in M&A
Work
5
4
Flexible Cost
Strong Balance
Sheet &
Structure
Liquidity
- Increasingly IT-Centric
Focus on higher-end, higher value IT consulting services and solutions, particularly those related to digital transformation.
- Unique Go-To-Market Strategy
Diverse base of commercial and government clients, including large accounts that are stable sources of revenue and quick adopters of new technologies.
- Exposure To Federal Government Provides Countercyclical Support Revenues generated from government agencies are typically better insulated from economic uncertainty.
- Strong Balance Sheet & Liquidity
Solid free cash flow generation provides flexibility to direct funds in best interests of all stakeholders, including acquisitions and share buybacks.
- Flexible Cost Structure
Variable expense structure provides high conversion of free cash flow to Adjusted EBITDA; benefits the Company in both strong and weak economic conditions.
- Strong Track Record in M&A
History of successfully integrating acquisitions that have broadened client base and added key IT capabilities and contracts.
- Experienced Management Team
Led by industry experts who have successfully managed the business and its clients throughout market cycles.
ASGN is Moving Up the Pyramid
Evolving into Higher End, Higher Value Services & Solutions
