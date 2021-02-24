Log in
ASGN INCORPORATED

(ASGN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/24 01:57:24 pm
97.46 USD   -0.12%
01:43pASGN INCORPORATED : BofA SMID Cap Ideas Conference
PU
02/23ASGN INCORPORATED : View the Presentation
PU
02/22ASGN INCORPORATED : BofA SMID Cap Ideas Conference
PU
ASGN Incorporated : BofA SMID Cap Ideas Conference

02/24/2021 | 01:43pm EST
Safe Harbor

Certain statements made in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our anticipated financial and operating performance.

All statements in this presentation, other than those setting forth strictly historical information, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results might differ materially. In particular, we make no assurances that the proposed revenue scenarios outlined in this presentation will be achieved. Additional examples of forward-looking statements in this presentation include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on our competitive position and demand for our services; our ability to attract, train and retain qualified staffing consultants, the availability of qualified contract professionals, management of our growth, continued performance and improvement of our enterprise-wide information systems, our ability to manage our litigation matters, the successful integration of our acquired subsidiaries, and other risks detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on March 2, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on May 11, 2020. We specifically disclaim any intention or duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation.

ASGN at a Glance (NYSE: ASGN)

Our Company

One of the foremost providers of IT consulting and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government markets

Our Markets

Commercial & Federal Government IT Services offer industry knowledge and depth, scalable solutions and expansive geographic reach

Our Customers

Support leading corporate enterprises and government organizations in developing, implementing and operating critical IT and business solutions through an integrated offering of professional staffing & IT consulting solutions

Deep, Trusted Relationships

Track Record of Excellence

Growing Addressable Market

10,300 customer relationships

~$4.0 billion in 2020 revenue1

Relationships with ~300 of Fortune 500

$439.3 million in 2020 Adj. EBITDA1,2

49,600 contract professionals placed in 2020

$392.2 million in 2020 free cash flow1,2

U.S. addressable market of $320 billion3 Additional opportunities in Europe

Early mover in the "shared economy" Favorable tailwinds: digital transformation; migration of government agencies to the cloud; reshoring/near-shoring of consulting work

Investment Highlights

1. Increasingly IT-Centric

Focus on higher-end, higher-margin IT consulting services and solutions, particularly those related to digital transformation.

  • 2. Unique Go-To-Market Strategy

    Diverse base of commercial and government clients, including large accounts that are stable sources of revenue and quick adopters of new technologies.

  • 3. Significant Exposure to Federal Government Marketplace 26.0% of Q4 2020 revenues generated from federal and civilian agencies, which are better insulated from economic uncertainty than commercial companies.

  • 4. Strong Balance Sheet & Liquidity

    Solid free cash flow generation provides flexibility to direct funds in best interests of all stakeholders, including making acquisitions without additional leverage.

  • 5. Flexible Cost Structure

    Variable expense structure provides high conversion of free cash flow to Adjusted

  • EBITDA. Conversion rate of 71.1% in Q4 2020.

  • 6. Strong Track Record in M&A

    History of successfully integrating acquisitions that have broadened client base and added key IT capabilities and contracts. $186.2M deployed for M&A in 2020.

  • 7. Experienced Management Team

    Led by industry experts who have successfully managed the business and its clients throughout market cycles.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASGN Inc. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 18:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
