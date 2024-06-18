Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Policy
June 17, 2024
The following is the Environment, Social, and Governance ("ESG") policy of ASGN Incorporated and its brands ("ASGN") and outlines the framework, approach, and expectations of ASGN. ASGN is a leading provider of IT services and professional solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across commercial and government sectors.
Our ESG Commitment
We believe acting responsibly, with respect to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and the governance of our business (ESG factors), mitigates our risk and has a positive influence on our long-term financial performance. How companies manage ESG factors is becoming as important as traditional financial metrics when evaluating corporate performance. ASGN is actively integrating sustainability objectives into its overall business strategy and across its brands, operations, and reporting processes.
Our ESG commitment reflects our responsibility to our internal and external stakeholders - our employees, contractors, candidates, clients, investors, and the communities in which we operate. Our commitment also reflects our belief that a strong ESG approach contributes to better management of our risks and opportunities, resulting in improved long-term value. Our stakeholders expect us to disclose our ESG data, processes, procedures, initiatives, and related outcomes and impacts. An interactive dialogue with our stakeholders is important to building strong relationships, maintaining trust, and enhancing our business performance.
ESG Factors, Applicability and Materiality
ASGN considers ESG factors throughout our operations and across our brands, including our commercial brands (Apex Systems, Creative Circle and CyberCoders), and our government brand (ECS). We recognize the importance of identifying, assessing, and managing ESG factors material to ASGN and our long-term financial performance.
ESG processes and procedures focus on nonfinancial performance indicators that address the Company's approach towards responsible operations and our impact on society and the environment, as well as other ethical and corporate governance considerations. Failure to address material ESG factors properly could expose ASGN to significant economic, operational, legal, regulatory, or reputational risks. Conversely, addressing ESG factors proactively could help us identify strategic opportunities, meet competitive challenges, and adapt to evolving market conditions.
Consideration of ESG factors can also support the success of a merger or acquisition process- from initial due diligence through implementation-helping to mitigate the reputational and financial risk associated with potential ESG crises and positioning ASGN to build competitive advantage through
a systemic integration of sustainability into our expanding operations. Furthermore, ESG information is also regarded as material if it is considered important to key stakeholders.
Our ESG Approach is structured around our Five ESG Guiding Principles that reflect the material opportunities we deem most relevant to our business model and key stakeholders. They are in the following focus areas: Cybersecurity, Responsible Business, Our Workforce, Social Responsibility, and Environmental Responsibility.
Our ESG Focus Areas & Objectives
Cybersecurity
- Ensure the safety and privacy of sensitive information relating to our clients, employees, and consultants
- Take measures to prevent the breach, loss, or misuse of sensitive data, intellectual property, or digital assets
- Provide a full-timein-house dedicated Enterprise Security Council as well as third-party services to augment our security provisions
- In addition to HIPAA-related trainings when required, provide security training to all employees quarterly
- Meet all legislative and regulatory requirements and audit recommendations regarding Collection, Use, and Control of Customer Information
- Ensure sensitive client, employee, or contractor-related information is handled in a manner that protects personal privacy
Responsible Business
- Uphold principles and ethical standards in business conduct (e.g., fraud, anti-bribery, and corruption), and adherence to legislation and voluntary standards
- Ensure basic rights and freedoms based on important principles like dignity, fairness, respect, and equality
- Provide and require annual training on our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics Policy, and acknowledgement of the following policies: Human Rights, Environmental Management
- Maintain policies and practices that comply with relevant laws and regulations, enabling ASGN to secure contracts with clients across sectors
- Manage and operate our business by taking all of our stakeholders' needs and values into consideration for long-term growth and sustainability
Our Workforce
- Provide a highly diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace where all employees are safe and their rights are protected
- Continually update policies and practices that create a global workplace environment for all employees (regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, or
physical abilities, or differences in backgrounds, beliefs, and experiences) to fulfill their potential
- Take ownership of our problems and challenges and be thoughtful, responsive, and accountable to our employees and consultants
- Provide programming that ensures the health, safety, and wellbeing of all employees and contractors
- Provide and support initiatives conducive to maintaining a positive and productive workforce
- Continually provide updated workforce trainings and professional development opportunities that attract, retain, and develop high-quality employees and contractors with the right skills to deliver on current and future business needs, and succeed in a fast- changing market
Social Responsibility
- Create a positive impact for our stakeholders and community through meaningful employee engagement and volunteerism
- Create positive impacts on local communities through ASGN's Corporate Giving Program
Environmental Responsibility
- Comply with all applicable environmental regulations in the management of our operations and exceed regulations whenever possible
- Create and continually improve policies, systems, and procedures that ensure we effectively manage and mitigate any negative environmental impacts arising from our operations
- Improve our operating performance by reducing energy, water use, waste, and associated carbon emissions and transition to renewable energy by prioritizing the leasing of net-zero office buildings, and buildings with on-site solar when cost comparable.
ESG Contact: esg@asgn.com
