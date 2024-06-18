Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Policy

June 17, 2024

The following is the Environment, Social, and Governance ("ESG") policy of ASGN Incorporated and its brands ("ASGN") and outlines the framework, approach, and expectations of ASGN. ASGN is a leading provider of IT services and professional solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across commercial and government sectors.

Our ESG Commitment

We believe acting responsibly, with respect to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and the governance of our business (ESG factors), mitigates our risk and has a positive influence on our long-term financial performance. How companies manage ESG factors is becoming as important as traditional financial metrics when evaluating corporate performance. ASGN is actively integrating sustainability objectives into its overall business strategy and across its brands, operations, and reporting processes.

Our ESG commitment reflects our responsibility to our internal and external stakeholders - our employees, contractors, candidates, clients, investors, and the communities in which we operate. Our commitment also reflects our belief that a strong ESG approach contributes to better management of our risks and opportunities, resulting in improved long-term value. Our stakeholders expect us to disclose our ESG data, processes, procedures, initiatives, and related outcomes and impacts. An interactive dialogue with our stakeholders is important to building strong relationships, maintaining trust, and enhancing our business performance.

ESG Factors, Applicability and Materiality

ASGN considers ESG factors throughout our operations and across our brands, including our commercial brands (Apex Systems, Creative Circle and CyberCoders), and our government brand (ECS). We recognize the importance of identifying, assessing, and managing ESG factors material to ASGN and our long-term financial performance.

ESG processes and procedures focus on nonfinancial performance indicators that address the Company's approach towards responsible operations and our impact on society and the environment, as well as other ethical and corporate governance considerations. Failure to address material ESG factors properly could expose ASGN to significant economic, operational, legal, regulatory, or reputational risks. Conversely, addressing ESG factors proactively could help us identify strategic opportunities, meet competitive challenges, and adapt to evolving market conditions.

Consideration of ESG factors can also support the success of a merger or acquisition process- from initial due diligence through implementation-helping to mitigate the reputational and financial risk associated with potential ESG crises and positioning ASGN to build competitive advantage through