ASGN Incorporated : Employee Wellness Policy

Employee Wellness Policy
Effective December 15, 2022
Purpose
ASGN Incorporated and its subsidiaries (collectively, "ASGN" or "the Company") understand that taking care of our employees' health is an expression of our values, essential to our business, and a vital aspect of building a happier workplace. Therefore, we want our employees to have access to wellness resources and the ability to tailor personalized wellness plans. Through our employee wellness programming, we aspire to help our employees reduce stress, improve their physical health and stamina, and flourish mentally and emotionally. We also undertake Workplace Health and Safety measures, including those to prevent occupational accidents.
Scope
This policy applies to U.S. internal employees of ASGN. We may offer our wellness programs as part of a group health plan or separately.
ASGN provides our employees with a variety of employee wellness resources, including:
Health and nutrition information
Mental wellness support
Wellness and stress management webinars
Workplace ergonomics guidance
Health Care Benefits, Mental Health, and Employee Assistance Programming
ASGN provides a comprehensive menu of health benefits to ensure we make life better for our employees and their families, including medical and mental health coverage and dental and vision plans; short- and long-term disability; life and accident insurance; health savings accounts and flexible spending accounts and savings plans. ASGN also offers certain consultants and their dependents access to various benefit options, including medical, dental and vision plans, life insurance, and accident coverage.
Mental health is just as important as physical health. Employees who can manage their stress tend to be happier and more productive. To further support the mental health of our employees, ASGN provides a variety of mental health resources, including stress management courses and Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs).
Effective January 1, 2023, all ASGN's employees will be provided with SupportLinc - an Employee Assistance Program Platform that includes 24/7 support and guidance to address personal issues such as: anxiety, depression grief, relationship challenges and substance abuse; career resources and on-demand training; and referral services for legal consultation, financial assistance, caregiving, home repair and more. Employees can access SupportLinc services via in-person counseling, phone, live chat, virtual sessions, email and text.
Flexible Work Environment and Supports
Some employees prefer working from home, some prefer a hybrid work schedule, and others find working from home stressful. ASGN recognizes these preference differences and, fortunately,
productivity levels have remained strong through the COVID-19 pandemic when WFH was introduced company-wide. In response, ASGN is continuing to offer flexible work schedules for most employees.
Employee Resource Groups and Employee Action Groups
Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are voluntary employee-led diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)-based groups formally supported by an organization. ERGs are organized based on common identities, or backgrounds with the goal of providing opportunities to network and create a more inclusive workplace by aligning business objectives with employee interests. An Employee Community Group1 (ECG) is a voluntary social circle of employees who join based on shared values, interests, perspectives, or goals. ECGs have the goal of connecting employees by providing opportunities for support, networking, and community building within an organization. Both types of employee groups enhance the wellness of the employees who choose to participate. ASGN is promoting and supporting the development of ERGs across brands to further support the well-being of the diverse array of our employees. ERGs in place or in development include the following categories: Black Women, Employee Culture, Experienced Professionals (over 50), Hispanic/Latinx, LGBTQ+, Parents & Caregivers, People with Disabilities, Veterans and Women. ASGN is also supporting the formation of ECGs across brands. ECGs in place or in development include the following topics: Environment, Grief/Bereavement, and Wellness.
Administration of Wellness Benefits
Benefits Departments within ASGN Incorporated and each of its subsidiaries communicate applicable Wellness resources and initiatives to employees and encourage participation. Benefits team members are also available to discuss and address any related questions. Questions related to ASGN's Wellness Policy should be directed to hrrequests@asgn.com.
Review
This policy will be reviewed with Senior Management and updated periodically, as benefits evolve. ASGN reserves the right to revise, amend, terminate, and interpret this policy.
"Employee Community Groups" is a working title
