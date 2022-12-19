ASGN Incorporated : Employee Wellness Policy

Employee Wellness Policy

Effective December 15, 2022

Purpose

ASGN Incorporated and its subsidiaries (collectively, "ASGN" or "the Company") understand that taking care of our employees' health is an expression of our values, essential to our business, and a vital aspect of building a happier workplace. Therefore, we want our employees to have access to wellness resources and the ability to tailor personalized wellness plans. Through our employee wellness programming, we aspire to help our employees reduce stress, improve their physical health and stamina, and flourish mentally and emotionally. We also undertake Workplace Health and Safety measures, including those to prevent occupational accidents.

Scope

This policy applies to U.S. internal employees of ASGN. We may offer our wellness programs as part of a group health plan or separately.

ASGN provides our employees with a variety of employee wellness resources, including:

Health and nutrition information

Mental wellness support

Wellness and stress management webinars

Workplace ergonomics guidance

Health Care Benefits, Mental Health, and Employee Assistance Programming

ASGN provides a comprehensive menu of health benefits to ensure we make life better for our employees and their families, including medical and mental health coverage and dental and vision plans; short- and long-term disability; life and accident insurance; health savings accounts and flexible spending accounts and savings plans. ASGN also offers certain consultants and their dependents access to various benefit options, including medical, dental and vision plans, life insurance, and accident coverage.

Mental health is just as important as physical health. Employees who can manage their stress tend to be happier and more productive. To further support the mental health of our employees, ASGN provides a variety of mental health resources, including stress management courses and Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs).

Effective January 1, 2023, all ASGN's employees will be provided with SupportLinc - an Employee Assistance Program Platform that includes 24/7 support and guidance to address personal issues such as: anxiety, depression grief, relationship challenges and substance abuse; career resources and on-demand training; and referral services for legal consultation, financial assistance, caregiving, home repair and more. Employees can access SupportLinc services via in-person counseling, phone, live chat, virtual sessions, email and text.

Flexible Work Environment and Supports

Some employees prefer working from home, some prefer a hybrid work schedule, and others find working from home stressful. ASGN recognizes these preference differences and, fortunately,