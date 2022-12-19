Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ASGN Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASGN   US00191U1025

ASGN INCORPORATED

(ASGN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-19 pm EST
79.49 USD   -2.20%
05:06pAsgn Incorporated : Employee Wellness Policy
PU
12/17Asgn Incorporated : Supplier Diversity Policy
PU
12/13Asgn Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASGN Incorporated : Employee Wellness Policy

12/19/2022 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Employee Wellness Policy

Effective December 15, 2022

Purpose

ASGN Incorporated and its subsidiaries (collectively, "ASGN" or "the Company") understand that taking care of our employees' health is an expression of our values, essential to our business, and a vital aspect of building a happier workplace. Therefore, we want our employees to have access to wellness resources and the ability to tailor personalized wellness plans. Through our employee wellness programming, we aspire to help our employees reduce stress, improve their physical health and stamina, and flourish mentally and emotionally. We also undertake Workplace Health and Safety measures, including those to prevent occupational accidents.

Scope

This policy applies to U.S. internal employees of ASGN. We may offer our wellness programs as part of a group health plan or separately.

ASGN provides our employees with a variety of employee wellness resources, including:

  • Health and nutrition information
  • Mental wellness support
  • Wellness and stress management webinars
  • Workplace ergonomics guidance

Health Care Benefits, Mental Health, and Employee Assistance Programming

ASGN provides a comprehensive menu of health benefits to ensure we make life better for our employees and their families, including medical and mental health coverage and dental and vision plans; short- and long-term disability; life and accident insurance; health savings accounts and flexible spending accounts and savings plans. ASGN also offers certain consultants and their dependents access to various benefit options, including medical, dental and vision plans, life insurance, and accident coverage.

Mental health is just as important as physical health. Employees who can manage their stress tend to be happier and more productive. To further support the mental health of our employees, ASGN provides a variety of mental health resources, including stress management courses and Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs).

Effective January 1, 2023, all ASGN's employees will be provided with SupportLinc - an Employee Assistance Program Platform that includes 24/7 support and guidance to address personal issues such as: anxiety, depression grief, relationship challenges and substance abuse; career resources and on-demand training; and referral services for legal consultation, financial assistance, caregiving, home repair and more. Employees can access SupportLinc services via in-person counseling, phone, live chat, virtual sessions, email and text.

Flexible Work Environment and Supports

Some employees prefer working from home, some prefer a hybrid work schedule, and others find working from home stressful. ASGN recognizes these preference differences and, fortunately,

Copyright 2022 ASGN Incorporated

1

asgn.com

productivity levels have remained strong through the COVID-19 pandemic when WFH was introduced company-wide. In response, ASGN is continuing to offer flexible work schedules for most employees.

Employee Resource Groups and Employee Action Groups

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are voluntary employee-led diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)-based groups formally supported by an organization. ERGs are organized based on common identities, or backgrounds with the goal of providing opportunities to network and create a more inclusive workplace by aligning business objectives with employee interests. An Employee Community Group1 (ECG) is a voluntary social circle of employees who join based on shared values, interests, perspectives, or goals. ECGs have the goal of connecting employees by providing opportunities for support, networking, and community building within an organization. Both types of employee groups enhance the wellness of the employees who choose to participate. ASGN is promoting and supporting the development of ERGs across brands to further support the well-being of the diverse array of our employees. ERGs in place or in development include the following categories: Black Women, Employee Culture, Experienced Professionals (over 50), Hispanic/Latinx, LGBTQ+, Parents & Caregivers, People with Disabilities, Veterans and Women. ASGN is also supporting the formation of ECGs across brands. ECGs in place or in development include the following topics: Environment, Grief/Bereavement, and Wellness.

Administration of Wellness Benefits

Benefits Departments within ASGN Incorporated and each of its subsidiaries communicate applicable Wellness resources and initiatives to employees and encourage participation. Benefits team members are also available to discuss and address any related questions. Questions related to ASGN's Wellness Policy should be directed to hrrequests@asgn.com.

Review

This policy will be reviewed with Senior Management and updated periodically, as benefits evolve. ASGN reserves the right to revise, amend, terminate, and interpret this policy.

  • "Employee Community Groups" is a working title

Copyright 2022 ASGN Incorporated

2

asgn.com

Disclaimer

ASGN Inc. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 22:05:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASGN INCORPORATED
05:06pAsgn Incorporated : Employee Wellness Policy
PU
12/17Asgn Incorporated : Supplier Diversity Policy
PU
12/13Asgn Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or By..
AQ
12/13ASGN Incorporated Promotes Rose Cunningham as Chief Accounting Officer
CI
11/29ECS Wins $26M Contract Supporting IRS Modernization Efforts
BU
11/29ECS Wins $26 Million Contract Supporting IRS Modernization Efforts
CI
11/23ASGN Increases Credit Facility With Wells Fargo Bank to $460 Million
MT
11/22Asgn Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obli..
AQ
11/22ASGN Incorporated Enters into Ninth Amendment to Its Credit Agreement with Wells Fargo ..
CI
11/21ASGN Incorporated Announces Upcoming Conference Participation
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASGN INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 567 M - -
Net income 2022 268 M - -
Net Debt 2022 469 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 056 M 4 056 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart ASGN INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
ASGN Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASGN INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 79,49 $
Average target price 101,50 $
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore S. Hanson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randolph C. Blazer President
Marie L. Perry Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arshad Matin Chairman
Michael C. Payne Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASGN INCORPORATED-34.13%4 056
ACCENTURE PLC-36.20%166 554
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.32%143 274
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION4.86%126 722
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.0.19%102 483
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.36%76 982