ASGN Incorporated : JPMorgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference
03/04/2022 | 10:26am EST
JP Morgan Global High Yield &
Leveraged Finance Conference
March 2, 2022
Safe Harbor
Certain information in this presentation is "forward-looking" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and involves a high degree of risk and uncertainty. Forward- looking information includes estimates of the company's future financial and operating performance.
Certain data and statements in this presentation, other than those setting forth strictly historical information, are forward-looking and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results from these estimates might differ materially. Forward-looking information includes estimates of future financial and operating performance. Our future performance is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which are set forth in our reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022. We specifically disclaim any intention or duty to update any forward-looking information contained in this presentation.
Notes to the financial and operating information (page 27) are an integral part of the information presented herein.
Support leading corporate enterprises and government organizations in developing, implementing and operating critical IT and business solutions through an integrated offering of professional staffing & IT consulting solutions
Growing Addressable Market
Addressable market of $488 billion
Early mover in the "shared economy"
Favorable tailwinds: digital transformation; migration of government agencies to the cloud; applications and project management skillsets in Agile, Cloud and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
Investment Highlights
Increasingly
IT-Centric
Experienced
Unique
Go-To-
Management
Market
Team
Strategy
Strong Track
Significant
Exposure
Record
to Federal
in M&A
Government
Marketplace
Flexible Cost
Strong Balance
Sheet &
Structure
Liquidity
Increasingly IT-Centric
Focus on higher-end,higher-margin IT consulting services and solutions, particularly those related to digital transformation.
Unique Go-To-Market Strategy
Diverse base of commercial and government clients, including large accounts that are stable sources of revenue and quick adopters of new technologies.
Significant Exposure to Federal Government Marketplace
Revenues generated from federal and civilian agencies are typically better insulated from economic uncertainty than commercial companies.
Strong Balance Sheet & Liquidity
Solid free cash flow generation provides flexibility to direct funds in best interests of all stakeholders, including making acquisitions without additional leverage.
Flexible Cost Structure
Variable expense structure provides high conversion of free cash flow to Adjusted
EBITDA.
Strong Track Record in M&A
History of successfully integrating acquisitions that have broadened client base and added key IT capabilities and contracts.
Experienced Management Team
Led by industry experts who have successfully managed the business and its clients throughout market cycles.