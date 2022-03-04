Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ASGN Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASGN   US00191U1025

ASGN INCORPORATED

(ASGN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ASGN Incorporated : JPMorgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference

03/04/2022 | 10:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JP Morgan Global High Yield &

Leveraged Finance Conference

March 2, 2022

1

Safe Harbor

Certain information in this presentation is "forward-looking" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and involves a high degree of risk and uncertainty. Forward- looking information includes estimates of the company's future financial and operating performance.

Certain data and statements in this presentation, other than those setting forth strictly historical information, are forward-looking and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results from these estimates might differ materially. Forward-looking information includes estimates of future financial and operating performance. Our future performance is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which are set forth in our reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022. We specifically disclaim any intention or duty to update any forward-looking information contained in this presentation.

Notes to the financial and operating information (page 27) are an integral part of the information presented herein.

©2022 ASGN Incorporated. All rights reserved.

2

ASGN at a Glance (NYSE: ASGN)

Our Company

Our Markets

Our Customers

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) provides information technology and professional services in the technology, digital and creative fields across commercial and government sectors

Deep, Trusted Relationships

  • 8,700 Customer Relationships
  • Relationships with ~300 of Fortune 500
  • ~21,000 billable professionals

Commercial & Federal Government IT Services offer industry knowledge and depth, scalable solutions with expansive geographic reach

Track Record of Excellence

  • ~$4.0 billion 2021 Revenue
  • $483.1 million 2021 Adjusted EBITDA
  • $246.9 million 2021 free cash flow

©2022 ASGN Incorporated. All rights reserved.

Support leading corporate enterprises and government organizations in developing, implementing and operating critical IT and business solutions through an integrated offering of professional staffing & IT consulting solutions

Growing Addressable Market

  • Addressable market of $488 billion
  • Early mover in the "shared economy"
  • Favorable tailwinds: digital transformation; migration of government agencies to the cloud; applications and project management skillsets in Agile, Cloud and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

3

Investment Highlights

1

Increasingly

7

IT-Centric

2

Experienced

Unique

Go-To-

Management

Market

Team

Strategy

6

3

Strong Track

Significant

Exposure

Record

to Federal

in M&A

Government

Marketplace

5

4

Flexible Cost

Strong Balance

Sheet &

Structure

Liquidity

  1. Increasingly IT-Centric
    Focus on higher-end,higher-margin IT consulting services and solutions, particularly those related to digital transformation.
  2. Unique Go-To-Market Strategy
    Diverse base of commercial and government clients, including large accounts that are stable sources of revenue and quick adopters of new technologies.
  3. Significant Exposure to Federal Government Marketplace
    Revenues generated from federal and civilian agencies are typically better insulated from economic uncertainty than commercial companies.
  4. Strong Balance Sheet & Liquidity
    Solid free cash flow generation provides flexibility to direct funds in best interests of all stakeholders, including making acquisitions without additional leverage.
  5. Flexible Cost Structure
    Variable expense structure provides high conversion of free cash flow to Adjusted
    EBITDA.
  6. Strong Track Record in M&A
    History of successfully integrating acquisitions that have broadened client base and added key IT capabilities and contracts.
  7. Experienced Management Team
    Led by industry experts who have successfully managed the business and its clients throughout market cycles.

©2022 ASGN Incorporated. All rights reserved.

4

ASGN: A Leader in High-End IT Services & Solutions

Commercial

Strategy

Architecture

Design

Systems Deployment

Service Centers

Technical Staffing

Federal Government

©2022 ASGN Incorporated. All rights reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASGN Inc. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 15:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ASGN INCORPORATED
10:26aASGN INCORPORATED : JPMorgan Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference
PU
03/01ASGN INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Op..
AQ
02/09ASGN INC : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/09ASGN INCORPORATED : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
02/09ASGN Incorporated Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended D..
CI
02/09ASGN Reports Higher Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue; Issues Q1 Guidance -- Shares Up Afte..
MT
02/09ASGN INCORPORATED : Q4 2021 Earnings Supplemental Materials
PU
02/09ASGN Seeks Acquisitions
CI
02/09TRANSCRIPT : ASGN Incorporated, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2022
CI
02/09Earnings Flash (ASGN) ASGN INCORPORATED Posts Q4 EPS $1.55, vs. Street Est of $1.35
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASGN INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 374 M - -
Net income 2022 261 M - -
Net cash 2022 20,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 598 M 5 598 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart ASGN INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
ASGN Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASGN INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 108,49 $
Average target price 129,60 $
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore S. Hanson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randolph C. Blazer President
Edward L. Pierce Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arshad Matin Chairman
Michael C. Payne Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASGN INCORPORATED-10.90%5 598
ACCENTURE PLC-23.06%201 577
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.19%172 572
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.78%113 250
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.84%94 940
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-16.34%85 983