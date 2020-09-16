ASGN Incorporated : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Log in
09/16/2020 | 05:05am EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

PIERCE EDWARD L

ASGN Inc [ ASGN ]

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__X__ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)

ASGN INCORPORATED, 4400 COX

8/13/2020

Exec VP, CFO

ROAD, SUITE 110

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

GLEN ALLEN, VA 23060

_X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

8/13/2020

S

16865

D

$72.6609 (1)

94240

D

Common Stock

8/13/2020

M

16865

A

$16.51

111105

D

Common Stock

8/17/2020

S

13135

D

$72.5108 (2)

97970

D

Common Stock

8/17/2020

M

13135

A

$16.51

111105

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Non-Qualified

9/1/2013 (3)

Common

Stock Option

$16.51

8/13/2020

M

16865

9/1/2022

16865

$16.51

33135

D

Stock

(right to buy)

Non-Qualified

9/1/2013 (3)

Common

Stock Option

$16.51

8/17/2020

M

13135

9/1/2022

13135

$16.51

20000

D

Stock

(right to buy)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. The $72.66092 share price is a weighted average of numerous open market trades made at prices ranging from $72.18 to $73.05.
  2. The $72.51079 share price is a weighted average of numerous open market trades made at prices ranging from $72.15 to $72.90
  3. One- fourth of this option granted on September 1, 2012 vested on September 1, 2013 and one forty-eighth of the grant vested thereafter on each monthly anniversary of the grant date.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

PIERCE EDWARD L

ASGN INCORPORATED

Exec VP, CFO

4400 COX ROAD, SUITE 110

GLEN ALLEN, VA 23060

Signatures

By: /s/ Jennifer H. Painter, CLO For: Edward L. Pierce

8/17/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ASGN Inc. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 09:04:06 UTC
