ASGN Incorporated : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

The $72.66092 share price is a weighted average of numerous open market trades made at prices ranging from $72.18 to $73.05.
The $72.51079 share price is a weighted average of numerous open market trades made at prices ranging from $72.15 to $72.90
One- fourth of this option granted on September 1, 2012 vested on September 1, 2013 and one forty-eighth of the grant vested thereafter on each monthly anniversary of the grant date.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
PIERCE EDWARD L
ASGN INCORPORATED
Exec VP, CFO
4400 COX ROAD, SUITE 110
GLEN ALLEN, VA 23060
Signatures
By: /s/ Jennifer H. Painter, CLO For: Edward L. Pierce
8/17/2020
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
