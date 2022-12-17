Advanced search
    ASGN   US00191U1025

ASGN INCORPORATED

(ASGN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-16 pm EST
81.28 USD   -0.82%
ASGN Incorporated : Supplier Diversity Policy

12/17/2022 | 02:42pm EST
Supplier Diversity Policy

Effective December 15, 2022

Purpose

ASGN Incorporated along with its subsidiaries (collectively, "ASGN" or the "Company") are committed to continually supporting, promoting, and increasing diversity, equity and inclusion ("DEI"), including within our supplier network. This Supplier Diversity Policy applies to our subcontractors who identify, recruit, or submit qualified talent ("Subcontractors"). The policy commits the Company to create a more inclusive bidding process and to expand ASGN's supplier diversity efforts to non-core suppliers. This policy establishes procedures for promoting subcontracting opportunities for the following types of certified diverse businesses: minority- owned business enterprises (MOB), including BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and LGBTQ+; Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZone) small businesses; small disadvantaged businesses (SDB), including Alaska Native Corporations (ANCs) and other Native American tribe-owned firms; women-owned small businesses and women business enterprises (WOSB/WBE); veteran-owned small businesses (VOSB); and disability-owned businesses (DOBE) (collectively, "CDB Suppliers").

Specifically, ASGN is committed to achieving and maintaining 50% or more of total Diverse Supplier Spend with Subcontractor placements. Diverse Supplier Spend is defined as payment for services provided by CDB Suppliers.

Implementation and Tracking Procedures

Review of proposals submitted by Subcontractors (reviewed by Request for Proposal (RFP) committees, when applicable) will take into consideration the Subcontractor's ability to help ASGN meet its Diverse Supplier Spend goal. To achieve and maintain at least 50% of diverse Subcontractor placements, ASGN will make a good faith effort to implement the following:

  1. Vendor management personnel at our subsidiaries will maintain databases of prospective Subcontractors, and identify and track firms certified as CDB Suppliers;
  2. Conduct outreach to and targeted recruitment of prospective CDB Supplier Subcontractors; and
  3. Identify new prospective CDB Supplier Subcontractors through ongoing market research and reviews of state and local HUBZone lists.

Subsidiaries

This policy serves as a roadmap for our subsidiaries to implement their own supplier diversity policies and to assist with their end clients' diverse contracting spend goals. ASGN will actively encourage its subsidiaries to adopt similar supplier diversity policies including implementation and tracking procedures.

Review

This policy associated procedures and spend tracking will be reviewed with Senior Management annually to track performance and determine if changes are necessary to develop a diverse supplier network. ASGN reserves the right to revise, amend, terminate, and interpret this policy.

Copyright 2022 ASGN Incorporated

asgn.com

Disclaimer

ASGN Inc. published this content on 17 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2022 19:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
