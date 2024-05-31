Supplier Diversity Policy

Effective May 28, 2024

Purpose

ASGN Incorporated along with its subsidiaries (collectively, "ASGN" or the "Company") are committed to continually supporting, promoting, and increasing diversity, equity and inclusion ("DEI"), including within our supplier network. This Supplier Diversity Policy applies to our subcontractors who identify, recruit, or submit qualified talent ("Subcontractors"). The policy commits the Company to create a more inclusive bidding process and to expand ASGN's supplier diversity efforts to non-core suppliers. This policy establishes procedures for promoting subcontracting opportunities for the following types of certified diverse businesses: minority- owned business enterprises (MOB), including BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) and LGBTQ+; Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZone) small businesses; small disadvantaged businesses (SDB), including Alaska Native Corporations (ANCs) and other Native American tribe-owned firms; women-owned small businesses and women business enterprises (WOSB/WBE); veteran-owned small businesses (VOSB); and disability-owned businesses (DOBE) (collectively, "CDB Suppliers").

Implementation and Tracking Procedures

ASGN will make a good faith effort to implement the following:

Vendor management personnel at our subsidiaries will maintain databases of prospective Subcontractors, and identify and track firms certified as CDB Suppliers; Conduct outreach to and targeted recruitment of prospective CDB Supplier Subcontractors; and Identify new prospective CDB Supplier Subcontractors through ongoing market research and reviews of state and local HUBZone lists.

Subsidiaries

This policy serves as a roadmap for our subsidiaries to implement their own supplier diversity policies and to assist with their end clients' diverse contracting spend goals. ASGN will actively encourage its subsidiaries to adopt similar supplier diversity policies including implementation and tracking procedures.

Review

This policy, associated procedures and spend tracking will be reviewed with Senior Management annually to track performance and determine if changes are necessary to develop a diverse supplier network. ASGN reserves the right to revise, amend, terminate, and interpret this policy.