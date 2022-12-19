Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  ASGN Incorporated
  News
  7. Summary
    ASGN   US00191U1025

ASGN INCORPORATED

(ASGN)
  Report
12/19/2022
79.49 USD   -2.20%
ASGN Incorporated : Workplace Health and Safety Policy

12/19/2022
Workplace Health and Safety Policy

Effective December 15, 2022

Purpose

ASGN Incorporated and its subsidiaries (collectively, "ASGN" or the "Company") are committed to providing a safe and healthy workplace for our employees. The Company recognizes that, to achieve a safe and healthy workplace, ASGN and its employees need to work together. Since employee participation is vital to providing a healthy and safe working environment, this policy sets out the responsibilities of both ASGN and its employees. All workplace incidents are preventable; our goal is zero incidents. Active participation at all levels will ensure our goal can be achieved.

Scope

This policy applies to ASGN (inclusive of subsidiaries, as define above) and its employees.

Potential threats to Health and Safety in the Workplace

Ergonomic Hazards - e.g., improperly adjusted workstations or repetitive movements Organizational Hazards -- e.g., workplace violence

Physical Hazards -- e.g., extreme temperatures, weather events, natural disasters, and power outages

Chemical Hazards -- e.g., exposure to toxic cleaning products, paints, pesticides, gases, and fumes

Safety Hazards - e.g., tripping and electrical hazards

ASGN is committed to abiding by and implementing the following preventative measures

  • Monitoring workplace health and safety
  • Continually evaluating and improving workplace health and safety measures
  • Identifying and assessing potential hazards and operational risks
  • Ensuring applicable workplace health and safety laws are observed and enforced
  • Integrating workplace health and safety into all aspects of ASGN operations
  • Providing adequate safety information, training and supervision
  • Consulting with employees to address any potential workplace health and safety issues
  • Implementing effective emergency response and management procedures including planning, training, education, drills, and communications
  • Proactively working with clients to understand and identify potential workplace health and safety issues our employees may encounter at the client worksites

All employees are required to

  • Adhere to safe work practices and rules
  • Perform all work duties in a manner which ensures individual and co-worker health and safety
  • Immediately report any threats to workplace health and safety to the Company
  • Encourage fellow employees to maintain a safe and healthy work environment

Copyright 2022 ASGN Incorporated

1

asgn.com

Workplace Violence

ASGN's goal is to have a workplace free from acts or threats of violence and to respond effectively if such acts or threats of violence occur. Threats or acts of violence - including intimidation, bullying, physical or mental abuse, and/or coercion - that involve or affect Company employees or that occur on the Company's premises, will not be tolerated. Any potentially dangerous situations must be reported immediately to a manager or the Human Resource Department. Reports may be made anonymously and will be investigated in a timely manner.

Anonymous Hotlines for Reporting Workplace Violations

ASGN Corporate, Apex Systems and GlideFast: 866.635.2739

CyberCoders: 866.333.5556

Creative Circle and ECS: 855.440.0004

Website: http://www.lighthouse-services.com/ecs-federal

Spanish Speaking North America: 800.216.1288

Employees outside of North America: 800.603.2869

Email: reports@lighhouse-services.com

Fax: 215.689.3885

Work-Related Injuries

An employee or consultant who sustains a work-related injury or illness should inform their supervisor immediately. No matter how minor an on-the-job injury may appear, it is important that it be reported immediately. All work-related injuries must be reported to the applicable workers compensation Safety Ready Reporting Hotline: 800-800-5003 or 877-854-6877.

A registered nurse will answer your call. You will be asked for a Search Code it is: ASGN. When asked who your employer is, it is ASGN + your company name if applicable (Apex Systems, Creative Circle, CyberCoders, GlideFast or ECS). Address: 26745 Malibu Hills Road Calabasas, CA.

ASGN is committed to safe and sustainable practices in all aspects of our operations and therefore will review and update this Workplace Health and Safety Policy on a regular basis to adapt to industry changes, trends and requirements. See each company' s individual Employee Handbook for more Health & Safety specifics. Questions about this policy statement should be directed to the Human Resources Department at ASGN or the brand at which you are employed:

ASGN Corporate: HR.requests@ASGN.com

Apex Systems: EmployeeServices@ApexSystems.comor ContractorCare@ApexSystems.com

Creative Circle: HumanResources@CreativeCircle.com

Cyber Coders: HR@CyberCoders.com

ECS: HRadmin@ECStech.com

Glide Fast: HR@GlideFast.com

Copyright 2022 ASGN Incorporated

2

asgn.com

Disclaimer

ASGN Inc. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 22:05:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
