ASGN Incorporated : Workplace Health and Safety Policy

Workplace Health and Safety Policy
Effective December 15, 2022
Purpose
ASGN Incorporated and its subsidiaries (collectively, "ASGN" or the "Company") are committed to providing a safe and healthy workplace for our employees. The Company recognizes that, to achieve a safe and healthy workplace, ASGN and its employees need to work together. Since employee participation is vital to providing a healthy and safe working environment, this policy sets out the responsibilities of both ASGN and its employees. All workplace incidents are preventable; our goal is zero incidents. Active participation at all levels will ensure our goal can be achieved.
Scope
This policy applies to ASGN (inclusive of subsidiaries, as define above) and its employees.
Potential threats to Health and Safety in the Workplace
Ergonomic Hazards - e.g., improperly adjusted workstations or repetitive movements Organizational Hazards -- e.g., workplace violence
Physical Hazards -- e.g., extreme temperatures, weather events, natural disasters, and power outages
Chemical Hazards -- e.g., exposure to toxic cleaning products, paints, pesticides, gases, and fumes
Safety Hazards - e.g., tripping and electrical hazards
ASGN is committed to abiding by and implementing the following preventative measures
Monitoring workplace health and safety
Continually evaluating and improving workplace health and safety measures
Identifying and assessing potential hazards and operational risks
Ensuring applicable workplace health and safety laws are observed and enforced
Integrating workplace health and safety into all aspects of ASGN operations
Providing adequate safety information, training and supervision
Consulting with employees to address any potential workplace health and safety issues
Implementing effective emergency response and management procedures including planning, training, education, drills, and communications
Proactively working with clients to understand and identify potential workplace health and safety issues our employees may encounter at the client worksites
All employees are required to
Adhere to safe work practices and rules
Perform all work duties in a manner which ensures individual and co-worker health and safety
Immediately report any threats to workplace health and safety to the Company
Encourage fellow employees to maintain a safe and healthy work environment
Workplace Violence
ASGN's goal is to have a workplace free from acts or threats of violence and to respond effectively if such acts or threats of violence occur. Threats or acts of violence - including intimidation, bullying, physical or mental abuse, and/or coercion - that involve or affect Company employees or that occur on the Company's premises, will not be tolerated. Any potentially dangerous situations must be reported immediately to a manager or the Human Resource Department. Reports may be made anonymously and will be investigated in a timely manner.
Anonymous Hotlines for Reporting Workplace Violations
ASGN Corporate, Apex Systems and GlideFast: 866.635.2739
CyberCoders: 866.333.5556
Creative Circle and ECS: 855.440.0004
Website: http://www.lighthouse-services.com/ecs-federal
Spanish Speaking North America: 800.216.1288
Employees outside of North America: 800.603.2869
Email: reports@lighhouse-services.com
Fax: 215.689.3885
Work-Related Injuries
An employee or consultant who sustains a work-related injury or illness should inform their supervisor immediately. No matter how minor an on-the-job injury may appear, it is important that it be reported immediately. All work-related injuries must be reported to the applicable workers compensation Safety Ready Reporting Hotline: 800-800-5003 or 877-854-6877.
A registered nurse will answer your call. You will be asked for a Search Code it is: ASGN. When asked who your employer is, it is ASGN + your company name if applicable (Apex Systems, Creative Circle, CyberCoders, GlideFast or ECS). Address: 26745 Malibu Hills Road Calabasas, CA.
ASGN is committed to safe and sustainable practices in all aspects of our operations and therefore will review and update this Workplace Health and Safety Policy on a regular basis to adapt to industry changes, trends and requirements. See each company' s individual Employee Handbook for more Health & Safety specifics. Questions about this policy statement should be directed to the Human Resources Department at ASGN or the brand at which you are employed:
ASGN Corporate: HR.requests@ASGN.com
Apex Systems: EmployeeServices@ApexSystems.comor ContractorCare@ApexSystems.com
Creative Circle: HumanResources@CreativeCircle.com
Cyber Coders: HR@CyberCoders.com
ECS: HRadmin@ECStech.com
Glide Fast: HR@GlideFast.com
