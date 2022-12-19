ASGN Incorporated : Workplace Health and Safety Policy

Workplace Health and Safety Policy

Effective December 15, 2022

Purpose

ASGN Incorporated and its subsidiaries (collectively, "ASGN" or the "Company") are committed to providing a safe and healthy workplace for our employees. The Company recognizes that, to achieve a safe and healthy workplace, ASGN and its employees need to work together. Since employee participation is vital to providing a healthy and safe working environment, this policy sets out the responsibilities of both ASGN and its employees. All workplace incidents are preventable; our goal is zero incidents. Active participation at all levels will ensure our goal can be achieved.

Scope

This policy applies to ASGN (inclusive of subsidiaries, as define above) and its employees.

Potential threats to Health and Safety in the Workplace

Ergonomic Hazards - e.g., improperly adjusted workstations or repetitive movements Organizational Hazards -- e.g., workplace violence

Physical Hazards -- e.g., extreme temperatures, weather events, natural disasters, and power outages

Chemical Hazards -- e.g., exposure to toxic cleaning products, paints, pesticides, gases, and fumes

Safety Hazards - e.g., tripping and electrical hazards

ASGN is committed to abiding by and implementing the following preventative measures

Monitoring workplace health and safety

Continually evaluating and improving workplace health and safety measures

Identifying and assessing potential hazards and operational risks

Ensuring applicable workplace health and safety laws are observed and enforced

Integrating workplace health and safety into all aspects of ASGN operations

Providing adequate safety information, training and supervision

Consulting with employees to address any potential workplace health and safety issues

Implementing effective emergency response and management procedures including planning, training, education, drills, and communications

Proactively working with clients to understand and identify potential workplace health and safety issues our employees may encounter at the client worksites

All employees are required to

Adhere to safe work practices and rules

Perform all work duties in a manner which ensures individual and co-worker health and safety

co-worker health and safety Immediately report any threats to workplace health and safety to the Company

Encourage fellow employees to maintain a safe and healthy work environment