Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ASGN Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ASGN   US00191U1025

ASGN INCORPORATED

(ASGN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
90.86 USD   +1.36%
09:01aASGN Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
07/06ASGN Closes $350 Million GlideFast Consulting Acquisition
MT
07/06ASGN Incorporated Announces Closing of the Acquisition of GlideFast Consulting
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ASGN Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/07/2022 | 09:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) announced today that it expects to release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET to be followed by its regular quarterly conference call later that day at 4:30 p.m. ET hosted by Ted Hanson, Chief Executive Officer of ASGN. The Company’s prepared remarks will be posted to its website prior to the call.

The dial-in number for this conference call is 877-407-0792 (+1-201-689-8263 outside the United States). Please reference Conference ID number 13730463. A replay of the conference call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET on July 27, 2022 until August 10, 2022. The dial-in number for the replay is 844-512-2921 (+1-412-317-6671 outside the United States) and the replay access code is 13730463. The webcast for this call will be available at www.asgn.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and professional solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit us at asgn.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ASGN INCORPORATED
09:01aASGN Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
07/06ASGN Closes $350 Million GlideFast Consulting Acquisition
MT
07/06ASGN Incorporated Announces Closing of the Acquisition of GlideFast Consulting
BU
06/24ASGN INCORPORATED(NYSE : ASGN) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
06/24ASGN INCORPORATED(NYSE : ASGN) dropped from Russell 2500 Value Index
CI
06/24ASGN INCORPORATED(NYSE : ASGN) dropped from Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
06/24ASGN INCORPORATED(NYSE : ASGN) dropped from Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
06/24ASGN INCORPORATED(NYSE : ASGN) dropped from Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
06/24ASGN INCORPORATED(NYSE : ASGN) dropped from Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/23ASGN Unit Wins 5-Year $49 Million Network Contract From US Army
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ASGN INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 492 M - -
Net income 2022 283 M - -
Net Debt 2022 340 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 643 M 4 643 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart ASGN INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
ASGN Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASGN INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 90,86 $
Average target price 110,50 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore S. Hanson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randolph C. Blazer President
Edward L. Pierce Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arshad Matin Chairman
Michael C. Payne Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASGN INCORPORATED-27.36%4 643
ACCENTURE PLC-33.44%174 545
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.78%150 947
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.83%90 760
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.98%79 145
SNOWFLAKE INC.-54.54%48 985