  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  ASGN Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    ASGN   US00191U1025

ASGN INCORPORATED

(ASGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/18 10:08:07 am EDT
115.54 USD   -0.16%
10:01aApex Systems' Cloud Excellence Rewarded by Being Named AWS Advanced Consulting Partner by Amazon Web Services
BU
03/28ASGN Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
03/17ASGN INCORPORATED : Anti-Corruption Policy
PU
Apex Systems' Cloud Excellence Rewarded by Being Named AWS Advanced Consulting Partner by Amazon Web Services

04/18/2022 | 10:01am EDT
Company’s extensive AWS architect accreditation and deep cloud project management experience meet AWS’ strict partner standards

Apex Systems, a world-class technology services company, has been named an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This designation continues Apex’s ongoing partner status with AWS.

The Advanced Consulting partnership level represents the leading companies worldwide that have met AWS’ strict partner standards. Apex successfully demonstrated excellence in key factors including exceptional customer satisfaction reviews, extensive AWS architect accreditation and certifications, deep cloud experience and industry skill areas, expert cloud project management and delivery frameworks, and a notable AWS consulting business. Apex’s cloud practice represents understanding clients’ challenges and delivering innovative solutions on the AWS platform by leveraging some of the best cloud services in the market.

“We are honored to be recognized by AWS for our commitment to cultivate and deliver the highest level of expertise for AWS solutions,” said Apex President, Sean Casey. Apex continues to drive cloud adoption forward, with a constant stream of new cloud solutions in areas like machine learning, advanced analytics, and digital modernization that raise the bar for the entire industry.

Apex provides comprehensive and value-driven consulting, migration and managed services solutions and services for public sectors and service delivery programs; developing detailed roadmaps to mitigate risk throughout our clients’ cloud journey. Our cloud solutions propel our clients’ business forward with innovative and emerging technologies; devising smarter ways to solve challenges leveraging the entire global AWS services catalog.

About Apex Systems

Apex Systems is a world-class technology services business that incorporates industry insights and experience to deliver solutions that fulfill our clients’ digital visions. We provide a continuum of services from workforce mobilization and modern enterprise solutions to digital innovation to drive better results and bring more value to our clients. Apex transforms our customers with modern enterprise solutions tailored to the industries we serve. Apex has a presence in over 70 markets across North America, Europe, and India. Apex is a segment of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN). To learn more, visit www.apexsystems.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology, creative, and digital, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 393 M - -
Net income 2022 261 M - -
Net Debt 2022 79,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 972 M 5 972 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart ASGN INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
ASGN Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ASGN INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 115,73 $
Average target price 129,67 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore S. Hanson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randolph C. Blazer President
Edward L. Pierce Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arshad Matin Chairman
Michael C. Payne Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASGN INCORPORATED-6.22%5 972
ACCENTURE PLC-22.94%202 353
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.04%175 554
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.31%113 817
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.05%96 274
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.37%96 060