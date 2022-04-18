Apex Systems' Cloud Excellence Rewarded by Being Named AWS Advanced Consulting Partner by Amazon Web Services

Company’s extensive AWS architect accreditation and deep cloud project management experience meet AWS’ strict partner standards

Apex Systems, a world-class technology services company, has been named an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner by Amazon Web Services (AWS). This designation continues Apex’s ongoing partner status with AWS.

The Advanced Consulting partnership level represents the leading companies worldwide that have met AWS’ strict partner standards. Apex successfully demonstrated excellence in key factors including exceptional customer satisfaction reviews, extensive AWS architect accreditation and certifications, deep cloud experience and industry skill areas, expert cloud project management and delivery frameworks, and a notable AWS consulting business. Apex’s cloud practice represents understanding clients’ challenges and delivering innovative solutions on the AWS platform by leveraging some of the best cloud services in the market.

“We are honored to be recognized by AWS for our commitment to cultivate and deliver the highest level of expertise for AWS solutions,” said Apex President, Sean Casey. Apex continues to drive cloud adoption forward, with a constant stream of new cloud solutions in areas like machine learning, advanced analytics, and digital modernization that raise the bar for the entire industry.

Apex provides comprehensive and value-driven consulting, migration and managed services solutions and services for public sectors and service delivery programs; developing detailed roadmaps to mitigate risk throughout our clients’ cloud journey. Our cloud solutions propel our clients’ business forward with innovative and emerging technologies; devising smarter ways to solve challenges leveraging the entire global AWS services catalog.

