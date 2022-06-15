Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  ASGN Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    ASGN   US00191U1025

ASGN INCORPORATED

(ASGN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:04 2022-06-15 am EDT
83.79 USD   +0.70%
09:55aECS Awarded Recompete BPA in Support of NOAA OMAO
BU
06/14Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on ASGN to $110 From $150, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
06/14ECS Named AWS Managed Service Provider for Eighth Consecutive Year
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ECS Awarded Recompete BPA in Support of NOAA OMAO

06/15/2022 | 09:55am EDT
Award represents the continuation of 25-year partnership

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and digital transformation solutions, has been awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Office of Marine and Aviation Operations (OMAO). The BPA is initially valued at $61.3M.

The scope of the BPA includes:

  • Strategic Planning for Technology Programs/Activities
  • Concept Development and Requirements Analysis
  • System Design, Engineering, and Integration
  • Integrated Logistics Support
  • Acquisition and Life Cycle Management
  • Specialty Support

ECS will support OMAO in the development and execution of the Office’s Marine and Aviation Fleet Recapitalization Plans, as well as more effective and efficient aviation and maritime operations.

“For a quarter of a century, ECS has been proud to serve the NOAA mission. This BPA contract award represents a continuation of that partnership,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS. “The Fleet Recapitalization effort remains critical for OMAO as the Office works to optimize its fleet capabilities, including developing and implementing uncrewed systems. Over the course of our partnership, ECS has built a tremendous amount of subject matter expertise, technical skills, and processes to support the unique mission requirements of NOAA. We remain committed to supporting OMAO as they build the fleet of the future.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,500 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. For more information, visit asgn.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ASGN INCORPORATED
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 492 M - -
Net income 2022 283 M - -
Net Debt 2022 340 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 252 M 4 252 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 3 900
Free-Float 96,9%
Technical analysis trends ASGN INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 83,20 $
Average target price 110,50 $
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore S. Hanson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randolph C. Blazer President
Edward L. Pierce Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arshad Matin Chairman
Michael C. Payne Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ASGN INCORPORATED-30.57%4 252
ACCENTURE PLC-33.63%174 261
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-14.12%150 583
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-16.96%85 275
INFOSYS LIMITED-23.69%77 442
VMWARE, INC.5.72%51 130