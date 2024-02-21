Win marks third consecutive year Heneghan has been recognized as “executive of consequence”

ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions and an ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) brand, announced today that President John Heneghan has been recognized as a 2024 Wash100 Award winner by Executive Mosaic, an international leadership organization and media company. The annual Wash100 list honors 100 “executives of consequence,” deemed among the most influential private and public sector leaders in the government contracting industry. This marks the third consecutive year that Heneghan has been recognized on the list.

Heneghan assumed the role of ECS president in 2022. He earned this year’s award as the company ramped up its pursuit of high-value strategic deals, delivered innovative and differentiated solutions in AI, cybersecurity, and IT operations, and expanded employee engagement and professional development programs.

“I’m proud to be named to the Wash100 list once again, because it reflects the value of the work we do and the impact our teams make on government missions,” said Heneghan. “Now, more than ever, collaboration, information sharing, and continuous learning are vital for federal organizations, and partners like ECS can play a key role. We’re looking forward to advancing our nation’s top technology priorities in 2024.”

Highlights from the previous year under Heneghan’s leadership include:

Multiple IDIQ awards in the health IT space, including the Veterans Affairs (VA) T4NG2 contract and the Strategic Technical ARPA-H Talent Support (STATS) contract.

and the Strategic Technical ARPA-H Talent Support (STATS) contract. A $154M IT operations contract with the U.S. Navy’s Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC).

with the U.S. Navy’s Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC). A $138M geospatial analytics and application modernization contract supporting the United States Postal Service (USPS).

In 2023, ECS increased its focus on technological innovation and continued expanding its offerings to include ECS’ cyber analytics solution set, including:

ECS Pathfinder , which leverages AI/ML to proactively mitigate cyber risk.

, which leverages AI/ML to proactively mitigate cyber risk. Digital transformation road mapping tools that help customers develop and execute their transformation plans.

Forward-deployed mission collaboration platforms.

Autonomous and open-source AI platforms supporting intelligence missions.

Elite ServiceNow partnership, including being the first to migrate a customer to the IL-5 compliant ServiceNow National Security Cloud (NSC).

ECS also re-committed to creating an environment that attracts and engages top professional and technical talent, enhancing career development and leadership programs and expanding employee resource group (ERG) participation.

"John has distinguished himself in short order by recruiting and announcing key enhancements to the ECS management team as well as his pursuit of cyber protection, AI enhancement, machine learning, and digital transformation contracts,” said Jim Garrettson, chief executive officer of Executive Mosaic. “He has a well-earned reputation for positivity and an ability to build consensus among his senior team.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,800 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offerings. For more information, please visit asgn.com.

